Author CB Jensen's New Audiobook, "Sun Rays," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Becomes Drawn to a Stranger with Origins Shrouded in Mystery
Recent audiobook release “Sun Rays” from Audiobook Network author CB Jensen is a compelling novel that centers around Ray Bennet, a young woman who has desperately tried to move on from her painful past. When a young man named Kyle moves to town, their fates become entwined, and soon Ray will be forced to face her past if she hopes to understand Kyle’s magical home world.
New York, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CB Jensen has completed her new audiobook, “Sun Rays”: a gripping fantasy that follows Ray Bennet, a young woman who finds herself enraptured by a young man whose mysterious origins just might be linked to her traumatic past.
Born and raised in the small-town life of Tooele, Utah, author CB Jensen grew up surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges. Her family and friends were the most important influence in her childhood, turning her into the person she is today. Writing and reading are her favorite ways of escaping into her imagination. At the end of a long day, she loves relaxing and spending quality time with her husband and two dogs.
“Ray Bennet has been trying to forget the pain of her past for far too long when Kyle Walker moves into town, bringing mystery and excitement,” writes Jensen. “Though Ray has never been interested in much more than her studies, she finds herself captivated by his intensity.
“It isn't too long before she discovers Kyle is hiding a secret about a world of Sorcery, a world he originates from. Though this new world intrigues Ray, it just might be connected to her painful past.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author CB Jensen’s new audiobook will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow along on Ray’s journey to learn more about Kyle and the world of Sorcery. Expertly paced and character-driven, Jensen weaves a riveting tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sun Rays” by CB Jensen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
