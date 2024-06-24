Author CB Jensen's New Audiobook, "Sun Rays," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Becomes Drawn to a Stranger with Origins Shrouded in Mystery

Recent audiobook release “Sun Rays” from Audiobook Network author CB Jensen is a compelling novel that centers around Ray Bennet, a young woman who has desperately tried to move on from her painful past. When a young man named Kyle moves to town, their fates become entwined, and soon Ray will be forced to face her past if she hopes to understand Kyle’s magical home world.