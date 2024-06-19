Out for a Walk: June 22, 2024
Plano, TX, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Out For a Walk: Embracing Pride and Community Spirit
This Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 10 am to noon ET, communities in Long Island Beach, NJ and Alexandria, VA will come together for a unique event aimed at spreading Pride and community camaraderie. "Out For a Walk" invites locals and visitors alike to join in a celebratory group walk, bringing a burst of color and positivity to neighborhoods that could use an extra shot of Pride.
The event encourages participants to embrace the rainbow both in attire and attitude, under the theme "All Love, No Hate."
"We’ve identified a couple neighborhoods that like flags but could use a shot of Pride, so let’s go Out For a Walk! It’s more fun to walk with friends, so that’s what we’re encouraging - a big group walk," said the organizers.
To participate, interested individuals are asked to RSVP to ensure an accurate headcount and ample provision of flags and other materials. Details regarding parking and meetup locations will be shared soon.
Roles are also available for those looking to contribute more actively:
Grand Marshal/Grand Marcia - On-site leader coordinating activities.
Parking/Meeting Spot Czar/Czarina - Point of contact for logistics at the event.
Earl/Earless of Hydration - Ensuring hydration needs are met.
Grand Poobah of Flag Management and Distribution - Distributing Pride flags to participants.
Baron/Baroness of Beads - Distributing beads to participants.
Media Collection Master/Mistress - Responsible for documenting the event.
Senior Ambassador for a Clean Earth - Ensuring the neighborhoods remain clean post-event.
"We want everyone to feel welcome and part of something positive," organizers emphasized. "Whether you walk, dance, sing, or play music – it’s all up to you. Let’s make these neighborhoods shine!"
For more information and to RSVP, visit the Eventbrite page.
About "Out For a Walk": "Out For a Walk" is a community-driven initiative celebrating Pride month through a collective display of unity and positivity. It aims to uplift neighborhoods and foster a sense of togetherness through a shared experience of walking and spreading love.
Media Contact: Mary Higbe, Founder and CEO, In Your Pocket
214.864.3897
mary@inyourpocketevents.com
