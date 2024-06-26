Ardo Launches Free Wearable Breast Pump for Most Insurance Plans - Breastpumps.com is First DME
Ardo medical, Inc., announces the global release of the “Ardo Melia” wearable breast pump, now available through Breastpumps.com, featuring advanced technology for efficient and comfortable breast pumping.
Herndon, VA, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ardo medical, Inc., a leading innovator in Swiss Made breast pumps and breast care products, proudly announces the global release of the Ardo Melia. Ardo Melia is a completely untethered wearable breast pump without tubes or wires, designed to transform the pumping experience for mothers everywhere. Breastpumps.com, a renowned Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider based in Walpole, MA, is honored to be the worldwide first distributor of this exceptional new breast pump.
Ardo medical, Inc., has long been synonymous with quality and innovation in breastfeeding solutions, with products like the acclaimed Ardo Alyssa, the world’s first Personal NICU Pump™. The introduction of the Ardo Melia continues this tradition, offering advanced features tailored to meet the needs of modern mothers.
Key Advantages of the Ardo Melia Breast Pump:
· Massage Mode: This feature is designed to stimulate a faster letdown, ensuring more efficient pumping sessions compared to other breast pumps.
· Extended Battery Life: The Ardo Melia boasts a long-lasting battery, providing over 100 minutes of uninterrupted pumping time. Additionally, it charges fully in just 2 hours, significantly faster than many competitors.
· Strong Suction: With a powerful suction strength of 260mmHg and adjustable cycles ranging from 32 to 143 per minute, mothers can customize their pumping experience to their comfort and needs.
· Memory Function: This smart feature saves and recalls preferred settings for suction strength and speed, making each session more convenient and personalized.
· Free for almost all insurance plans: Ardo Melia is available for free to mothers covered under almost all insurance plans.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce the innovative Ardo Melia to mothers in the US," said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo medical, Inc. "Our goal has always been to support mothers in their breastfeeding journey with the most reliable and innovative products. The Ardo Melia represents a significant advancement in wearable breast pump technology, offering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and comfort."
Breastpumps.com’s role as the first global distributor underscores their commitment to providing top-quality medical equipment and supporting mothers and their babies. Says Willie Goldshine, CEO of Breastpumps.com: “With Ardo Melia, Breastpumps.com is set to redefine the pumping experience for women across the U.S. And because Breastpumps.com can offer Ardo Melia at no cost to all insurance plans in contract, we will be able to support mothers with this most innovative breast pumps.”
About Ardo medical, Inc.
Ardo medical Inc. is the US subsidiary of Ardo medical AG, a Swiss family-owned company in 2nd generation. Ardo specializes in the development and production of high-quality breastfeeding and pregnancy care products. Known for their innovative designs and commitment to supporting mothers, Ardo continues to lead the industry with products like the Ardo Alyssa and the new Ardo Melia.
About Breastpumps.com
Breastpumps.com is powered by Healthy Baby Essentials, is a 2nd-generation owned organization that manages the breast pump division for durable medical equipment providers. As a national provider, Healthy Baby Essentials strives to offer high quality customer service, comply with all state and federal guidelines for billing practices, and work with local and state entities to educate new and expecting mothers on their insurance benefits.
ArdoContact
Nikolaos Papadopoulos
844-411-2736
www.ardo-usa.com
