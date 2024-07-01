Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners with BioPorto Diagnostics A/S to Expand Renal Research Offering
Immundiagnostik, Inc. has partnered with BioPorto Diagnostics A/S to expand its product portfolio to include BioPorto's line of NGAL ELISAs.
Manchester, NH, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., a leading provider of immunoassays and detection tools for clinical and research laboratories, today announced a partnership with BioPorto Diagnostics A/S, an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company with a focus on improving patient lives through actionable biomarkers. This collaboration expands Immundiagnostik's product portfolio to include BioPorto's highly regarded line of NGAL (Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin) ELISAs for human, mouse, rat, pig, dog, and monkey.
BioPorto's NGAL ELISA Kits for Research Use Only are known for their exceptional reproducibility and user-friendly design, featuring ready-to-use calibrators and pre-coated 96-well ELISA plates. These kits offer significant value to researchers and scientists investigating nephrotoxicity and other sources of tubular injury. The availability of species-specific assays, from mouse to human, facilitates a crucial connection between preclinical and clinical research endeavors.
"We are thrilled to partner with BioPorto Diagnostics A/S to bring their NGAL ELISA kits to the clinical research labs we serve," said Terry Fisher, Chief Operations Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. "Expanding our offering with these innovative products aligns perfectly with our mission to support and empower clinical researchers with the tools they need to advance our understanding of these conditions and ultimately improve clinical outcomes."
The NGAL ELISAs distributed by Immundiagnostik, Inc. are for research use only in the U.S.
Visit idkna.com to discover more.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. Located in Manchester, New Hampshire, Immundiagnostik, Inc. provides a comprehensive portfolio of immunoassays and detection tools for clinical and research laboratories. The company is dedicated to discovering solutions and developing reliable diagnostic tools that empower laboratories to deliver improved clinical outcomes.
About BioPorto Diagnostics A/S
BioPorto Diagnostics A/S is an IVD company focused on developing diagnostic assays that utilize novel biomarkers to address unmet medical needs. The company's core expertise lies in antibodies and assay development, enabling the creation of innovative products targeting conditions with significant unmet medical needs. BioPorto A/S, of which BioPorto Diagnostics A/S is a subsidiary, has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Boston, MA, USA. BioPorto A/S’ shares are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH: BIOPOR].
