Gum Drop Hip Hop.Com Radio Network is Established by TVS Records to Provide a Free Audio on Demand Parents Approved Channel for Kids
All songs are original productions from TV Records featuring Bubble Gum Rap, Gum Drop Hip Hop, and Kids Approved songs for singing and dancing.
California City, CA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Records has established the Gum Drop Hip Hop.Com Audio Channel to give gids - and parents- a "safe harbor" for kids to enjoy rap, hip hop, dance and bubblegum rock + roll songs to sing and dance to. All songs are G Rated and original productions of TVS Records.
Artists from TVS Records who appear on the channel include Skool O' Foolz, The Galactic Blaster, SK8TR Girlz, The Party People, Tommy Swell, King Kong Kines, Puddinhead, The Fritters, Maravilloso, and The Skunkz.
Gum Drop Hip Hop.Com is a You Tube Channel for "Audio on Demand." A 24/7 streaming channel on the Live 365 platform, debuts in Summer 2024. Both current and classic songs are included on the schedule, with the classic songs in newly recorded versions by TVS Records artists.
TVS Television Network First Look original programming is producing animated music videos of all of the songs. They will be added to the TVS Hi Tops Network, a 24/7 streaming FAST channel on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
TVS Records will offer all Gum Drop Hip Hop songs on music streaming services such as Spotify, Shazam, Apple, Amazon, Pandora, and other leading platforms. Songs can be downloaded on Amazon and in the iTunes Store. mp3s, CDs and DVDs are also available in retail stores and vis direct to consumer offers.
