New Bralalalala Album and Music Video
Award winning transgender lady singer Bralalalala, whose first album came out in 1997, has a new album in 2024 out, called, "Intangibles."
New York, NY, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bralalalala's latest album, which again includes the current drummer of Megadeth, Dirk Verbeuren, and is produced by Chris Rakestraw, also of Megadeth fame, is entitled, "Intangibles." This is the fourth album this team has accomplished together. Bralalalala has, as always, written all the music. Bralalalala also sings on the album as well as plays all the guitars and bass.
In support of the album, Bralalalala has also released a music video for the song, entitled, "Bralalalala Sings." In the video, Ms. Bralalalalala depicts the absurdity of transphobia and shows how it causes some people not to give the music a fair shake.
The full music video can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=in2DG1Gd5vc
The full album can be heard at:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mI7gpQrbUcm375e7S9s4cWdVbNI6N177U
In support of the album, Bralalalala has also released a music video for the song, entitled, "Bralalalala Sings." In the video, Ms. Bralalalalala depicts the absurdity of transphobia and shows how it causes some people not to give the music a fair shake.
The full music video can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=in2DG1Gd5vc
The full album can be heard at:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mI7gpQrbUcm375e7S9s4cWdVbNI6N177U
Contact
BralalalalaContact
Cassandra Lockingdale
415-891-4540
www.bralalalala.com
Cassandra Lockingdale
415-891-4540
www.bralalalala.com
Categories