Author Dee Edgeworth's New Audiobook, "The High Ground," Journeys Through American History to Explore the Lives of Key Figures and the Virtues That Shaped the Nation
Recent audiobook release “The High Ground” from Audiobook Network author Dee Edgeworth is a fascinating deep dive into American history through the lens of virtue and civic responsibility, offering timeless insight and valuable lessons to help repair the disarray that modern-day America has fallen victim to.
Apple Valley, CA, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dee Edgeworth, a former state and federal prosecutor for thirty-five years in California and Washington, DC, has completed his new audiobook, “The High Ground”: an inspiring collection of true accounts detailing civic virtue from the American Revolution, with lessons from the Founders for the twenty-first century.
Throughout his career, author Dee Edgeworth developed an expertise in ethical issues writing legal books, manuals, and articles. A frequent instructor for federal and state law enforcement agencies, he received several awards for his creative teaching techniques. He concluded his career with a three-year assignment as the US Department of Justice Regional Legal Advisor to North Africa, assigned to the US Embassy in Rabat, Morocco, where he developed and conducted training programs in counterterrorism. He and his wife, Nadine, have five children and nine grandchildren. He enjoys reading biographies, writing, engaging in volunteer church service, and running.
“America is at a crossroad,” writes Edgeworth. “Current public opinion surveys report that Americans believe that the country is on the wrong track, and they are broadly pessimistic about the future. Diminishing social trust, lack of civility, and promotion of individualism over community has resulted in a country that is discontented, fractious, alienated, and divided. What is happening to our American values and virtues?
“Our American Founders believed that the government cannot secure the rights of individuals without a necessary moral foundation, and they were praised as examples of virtue. What were the virtues and values that were so important to the American Founders, and are they relevant today?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dee Edgeworth’s new audiobook focuses on the lives of America’s early leaders to reemphasize the importance of their virtues and reveal how Americans can apply these lessons to the challenges the nation is facing today. Drawing upon years of professional research and personal observations, “The High Ground” is a must-listen for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of America's founding principles and their relevance to our modern world.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The High Ground” by Dee Edgeworth through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
