Author Dee Edgeworth's New Audiobook, "The High Ground," Journeys Through American History to Explore the Lives of Key Figures and the Virtues That Shaped the Nation

Recent audiobook release “The High Ground” from Audiobook Network author Dee Edgeworth is a fascinating deep dive into American history through the lens of virtue and civic responsibility, offering timeless insight and valuable lessons to help repair the disarray that modern-day America has fallen victim to.