Patricia A. Smith Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Montgomery, AL, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia A. Smith of Montgomery, Alabama, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Patricia A. Smith
Patricia A. Smith is a retired educator who enjoyed a long career in early childhood education. During her tenure, her expertise was in assisting students who were struggling with behavioral issues, improving both their learning and social interaction skills.
Smith began her journey in early childhood education working in a home daycare for 14 years. “From there, I joined the Head Start program,” said Smith. “My next move after three years was to the elementary school working with special needs children from PreK to 5th grade. Then, I transitioned to an Early Head Start program working with infants and toddlers. I decided to retire in 2021.”
Smith received her B.A. in Early Education from Ashford University. An active community member, she served on the Board of Directors for Sav-A-Life from 1996 - 2000. She has 2 children; a son Charles (Satori) and a daughter (Chalise +Dale) and two grandsons; Charles III, and Nazir.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
