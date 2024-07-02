Author Wayne Drayton's New Audiobook, "The Two Sides of Being Single," is an Enlightening Look at Living as a Single Christian or One Who is Waiting for a Spouse from God
Recent audiobook release “The Two Sides of Being Single: A Biblical Perspective” from Audiobook Network author Wayne Drayton is an eye-opening exploration of how to live as a single Christian who has dedicated their life to the Lord, while also discussing how one can wait patiently for God to send them a mate if they desire to be married.
North Charleston, SC, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Drayton, a born-again Christian who has decided to live a single life for the Lord since 1996, has completed his new audiobook, “The Two Sides of Being Single: A Biblical Perspective”: a fascinating book dedicated to single Christians who are either desiring to maintain a single Christian life or who are seeking God to bless them with a husband or a wife.
Author Wayne Drayton currently serves as a church deacon at Biblical House of God in North Charleston, South Carolina. He is also a faithful Sunday school teacher who enjoys encouraging his church with the Word of God every Sunday morning. The author also believes that God can help a single Christian maintain a single life or bless a Christian with a mate of his choosing. Hence, the name of his book, “The Two Sides of Being Single: A Biblical Perspective.”
“The book is divided into two parts,” shares Drayton. “The first part of the book focuses on maintaining a single Christian life. This is not an easy task, but it can be accomplished by a Christian placing his or her trust in God. With God's help, a Christian can draw closer to God so that Satan won't fan the flames of a single Christian's sexual desires, causing him or her to fall prey to sexual immorality. The second part of the book discusses those who are single and waiting for God to bless them with a husband or a wife. God has a mate for those who are willing to wait on him patiently. The book concludes with a prayer for those who want to accept Christ as Lord and Savior.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wayne Drayton’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s own personal experiences as a single Christian, as well as his desire to help enlighten other single Christians to trust God whether they choose to stay single or get married.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Two Sides of Being Single: A Biblical Perspective” by Wayne Drayton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
