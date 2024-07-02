Authors Robert Nelson and Ronald Nelson's New Audiobook, "We're Not Soldiers," Tells of One Man’s Journey to Keep His Family and Community Safe Following a Plague

Recent audiobook release “We're Not Soldiers” from Audiobook Network authors Robert Nelson and Ronald Nelson is a compelling and powerful story that centers around John Fide, who watches with his family in horror as the world around them changes due to a horrifying plague. Forced to rely on each other, a new threat arises when a dangerous cult forces John and his family to flee their home forever.