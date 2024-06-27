Emily Kidwell Ramey Chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Longview, TX, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emily Kidwell Ramey of Longview, Texas has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance.
About Emily Kidwell Ramey
Emily Kidwell Ramey is the owner of Sig/Ramey Insurance. Founded in 2021, the company specializes in auto, home, motorcycle, boats, life, and commercial policies.
With 20 years in the insurance industry, Kidwell Ramey is an expert in helping customers understand their insurance options, empowering them to make the best choice for themselves and their families. “I'm not just here to make a commission check. I am here to help my customers. Opening SIG/Ramey was the best decision I have ever made,” said Kidwell Ramey.
Sig/Ramey Insurance was the Longview News Journal’s Winner of East Texas’ Best Insurance Agency Winner for 2021, 2022, & 2023 and was the top in life insurance sales in the state of Texas for the past 2 years.
Emily received her B.A. in elementary education from the University of Texas at Tyler.
For more information visit: www.sigrameyinsurance.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
