Author David Carson Futch's New Audiobook, "Confessions of a Public Defender," Explores the Criminal Justice System in America, as Told by an Actual Public Defender
Recent audiobook release “Confessions of a Public Defender: A Collection of Stories About Life In The Criminal Justice System” from Audiobook Network author David Carson Futch is a comprehensive look at what being a public defender in America’s criminal justice system is really like, the struggles and uphill battles they often face, and why they are essential to the nation’s democracy.
Pascagoula, MS, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Carson Futch has completed his new audiobook, “Confessions of a Public Defender: A Collection of Stories About Life In The Criminal Justice System”: a collection of actual criminal cases that the author has worked over the years, exploring real crimes, real criminal defenses, and the importance of having public defenders.
“Confessions of a Public Defender” describes the experiences of a criminal lawyer, derived from real courtroom experiences. The cases and outcomes are part of author David Carson Futch's life experiences that he wished had been available to him before law school. The only book he read concerning the actual law school experience was called “One L,” referring to a first-year law student. But what about after law school?
“This book is an attempt to illustrate the raw and true nature of the criminal justice system from a criminal representation point of view,” writes Futch. “Someone must be there to perform this basic function in one of the largest areas of law. Without these criminal lawyers representing the accused, democracy will not work. Lawyers are an essential staple in a democratic society. Without them, democracy fails.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David Carson Futch’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking novel that draws upon the author’s years of professional experience to provide an in-depth look at why public defenders are a vital and necessary component to a functioning judicial system in America, and why the nation needs more of them despite the difficult job they face.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Confessions of a Public Defender: A Collection of Stories About Life In The Criminal Justice System” by David Carson Futch through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Confessions of a Public Defender” describes the experiences of a criminal lawyer, derived from real courtroom experiences. The cases and outcomes are part of author David Carson Futch's life experiences that he wished had been available to him before law school. The only book he read concerning the actual law school experience was called “One L,” referring to a first-year law student. But what about after law school?
“This book is an attempt to illustrate the raw and true nature of the criminal justice system from a criminal representation point of view,” writes Futch. “Someone must be there to perform this basic function in one of the largest areas of law. Without these criminal lawyers representing the accused, democracy will not work. Lawyers are an essential staple in a democratic society. Without them, democracy fails.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David Carson Futch’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking novel that draws upon the author’s years of professional experience to provide an in-depth look at why public defenders are a vital and necessary component to a functioning judicial system in America, and why the nation needs more of them despite the difficult job they face.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Confessions of a Public Defender: A Collection of Stories About Life In The Criminal Justice System” by David Carson Futch through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories