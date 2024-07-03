Author David Carson Futch's New Audiobook, "Confessions of a Public Defender," Explores the Criminal Justice System in America, as Told by an Actual Public Defender

Recent audiobook release “Confessions of a Public Defender: A Collection of Stories About Life In The Criminal Justice System” from Audiobook Network author David Carson Futch is a comprehensive look at what being a public defender in America’s criminal justice system is really like, the struggles and uphill battles they often face, and why they are essential to the nation’s democracy.