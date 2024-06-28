Roxanne A. Hanna Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Midland, TX, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roxanne A. Hanna of Midland, Texas, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty.
About Roxanne A. Hanna
Roxanne A. Hanna is a cosmetologist with New You Med Spa. Located in Midland, Texas, the spa specializes in hair and skin care services. New You offers treatments for various skin conditions and performs numerous anti-aging treatments such as facials, chemical peels, Botox, Juvederm, and microdermabrasion. As a certified cosmetologist and licensed esthetician, Hanna’s expertise lies in microneedling, medical-grade chemical peels, facials, and waxing and hair removal. She was named Esthetician of the Year in 2019.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
