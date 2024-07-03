Author Brenda Cain's New Audiobook, "Piece by Peace," is a Heartfelt and Deeply Personal Journey of Healing, Faith, and Survival Through Life’s Most Difficult Storms
Recent audiobook release “Piece by Peace” from Audiobook Network author Brenda Cain is a profound and emotionally stirring memoir that chronicles the author's journey from brokenness to healing, guided by faith in God's love and grace amidst life's trials, and celebrates the triumphs that can be found through trusting in the Lord’s vision.
Colleyville, TX, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Cain, who currently resides in Texas with her husband, daughter, and several pets, has completed her new audiobook, “Piece by Peace”: an engaging, faith-based autobiographical account that invites listeners into the author’s life's journey, navigating through hardships, adversity, and ultimately finding restoration and purpose through faith in Jesus Christ.
Raised in a small town in Northern Michigan by a loving Christian family, author Brenda Cain has been described by her friends as down-to-earth and accepting of others while always keeping it real. Throughout her life, she has led many Bible studies and counseled several women of faith, families, friends, homeless individuals, and people straight out of prison. Brenda is an advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves and considers herself a prayer warrior who walks closely with God daily.
“‘Piece by Peace,’ I have been both broken and blessed,” writes Brenda. “Any good book I have ever read has been written through life experience and mine is as well. I hope when you finish this book, you will feel God's love, power and grace. Even in the worst storms of life, He is right there with us. We need only to tap into His great love. This book will take you on a journey of heartache, pain, adversity and even death. It will also show you how a broken woman got back up to help others and to share her true story of healing through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brenda Cain’s new audiobook is a captivating testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power that faith can have on an individual, no matter what struggles they may be facing in life. Through sharing her story, Brenda hopes to encourage others to embrace the enduring grace of God as they embark on their journey of healing, faith, and resilience.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Piece by Peace” by Brenda Cain through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
