Author Brenda Cain's New Audiobook, "Piece by Peace," is a Heartfelt and Deeply Personal Journey of Healing, Faith, and Survival Through Life’s Most Difficult Storms

Recent audiobook release “Piece by Peace” from Audiobook Network author Brenda Cain is a profound and emotionally stirring memoir that chronicles the author's journey from brokenness to healing, guided by faith in God's love and grace amidst life's trials, and celebrates the triumphs that can be found through trusting in the Lord’s vision.