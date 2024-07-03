Author Calvin Taylor's New Audiobook, "What Kind of House Are You?" Presents a Compelling Discussion on How One Can Build Themselves Into Being a House of God
Recent audiobook release “What Kind of House Are You?” from Audiobook Network author Calvin Taylor is a thought-provoking and profound exploration of the ways in which one can become a true follower and child of God, opening themselves up to Christ’s teachings to turn themselves into a house that worships the Lord and his ultimate glory.
Talladega, AL, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Calvin Taylor, a father of three, a veteran of Desert Shield, an ordained deacon, a teacher, and a member of Freedom Church International of Pell City, Alabama, has completed his new audiobook, “What Kind of House Are You?”: a thought-provoking look at how one can become a house of the Lord through forging a powerful and lasting connection with God and their faith.
“In the Bible, it presents the picture of God's love, judgment, mercy, and grace, and when we are faced with that type of perfection, we ask the question how,” writes Taylor. “In John 15:4, Jesus says, ‘Abide in me and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me.’ I asked the question how--one of many questions asked through this walk with the Lord--and the pages of this book is the reply to the question the Lord asked through the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Calvin Taylor’s new audiobook will enlighten listeners on how they can form a deep, lasting relationship with God, beginning with a strong foundation of trust in the Lord and his salvation. Engaging and inspiring, “What Kind of House Are You?” is a powerful tool for listeners seeking answers to important questions surrounding God to help broaden their understanding of their faith.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “What Kind of House Are You?” by Calvin Taylor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
