RE/MAX Sunshine Agents Brian and Lisa VanderBleek Achieve #2 Top 100 Ranking in Florida
Cape Coral, FL, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Sunshine proudly announces that Realtors Brian and Lisa VanderBleek have achieved the remarkable milestone of ranking #2 in the entire state of Florida for RE/MAX agents.
Brian and Lisa VanderBleek, known for their unparalleled dedication and expertise in the real estate industry, have consistently delivered exceptional results for their clients. They were responsible for bringing the Buyer to the highest recorded sale in Cape Coral of $5,800,000 which closed last year and are currently working on a 7 plus million single family residence.
"We could not be prouder and are thrilled to congratulate Brian and Lisa VanderBleek on this incredible achievement," said Char Seuffert, Broker Owner of RE/MAX Sunshine. "Their hard work, professionalism, and deep understanding of the market have set a benchmark in our industry. This #2 ranking in Florida is a testament to their exceptional skills and unwavering commitment to their clients."
With a combined 14 years of experience, Brian and Lisa VanderBleek have built a reputation for providing personalized service and achieving optimal results for buyers and sellers throughout Lee County. Their business has been built on the foundation of hard work ethics and almost 100% of their business is direct referrals from past clients. "We are grateful to our clients for their trust and support, which has been instrumental in our success," said Brian and Lisa VanderBleek. "This recognition motivates us to continue delivering outstanding service and results as we help our clients achieve their real estate goals."
As leaders in the industry, Brian and Lisa VanderBleek exemplify the values of RE/MAX Sunshine, including integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence. Their achievement highlights their standing among the top-performing real estate professionals in Florida and respect amongst their peers.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Brian and Lisa VanderBleek, please contact them directly at Lisa VanderBleek - 309 269 1869
Brian VanderBleek - 309 292 7439
Brian and Lisa VanderBleek, known for their unparalleled dedication and expertise in the real estate industry, have consistently delivered exceptional results for their clients. They were responsible for bringing the Buyer to the highest recorded sale in Cape Coral of $5,800,000 which closed last year and are currently working on a 7 plus million single family residence.
"We could not be prouder and are thrilled to congratulate Brian and Lisa VanderBleek on this incredible achievement," said Char Seuffert, Broker Owner of RE/MAX Sunshine. "Their hard work, professionalism, and deep understanding of the market have set a benchmark in our industry. This #2 ranking in Florida is a testament to their exceptional skills and unwavering commitment to their clients."
With a combined 14 years of experience, Brian and Lisa VanderBleek have built a reputation for providing personalized service and achieving optimal results for buyers and sellers throughout Lee County. Their business has been built on the foundation of hard work ethics and almost 100% of their business is direct referrals from past clients. "We are grateful to our clients for their trust and support, which has been instrumental in our success," said Brian and Lisa VanderBleek. "This recognition motivates us to continue delivering outstanding service and results as we help our clients achieve their real estate goals."
As leaders in the industry, Brian and Lisa VanderBleek exemplify the values of RE/MAX Sunshine, including integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence. Their achievement highlights their standing among the top-performing real estate professionals in Florida and respect amongst their peers.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Brian and Lisa VanderBleek, please contact them directly at Lisa VanderBleek - 309 269 1869
Brian VanderBleek - 309 292 7439
Contact
RE/MAX SunshineContact
Brian and Lisa VanderBleek
239-790-1177
https://sunshinecapecoral.com
Brian and Lisa VanderBleek
239-790-1177
https://sunshinecapecoral.com
Multimedia
RE/MAX Top 100 List for May 2024
This is the formal RE/MAX Report from RE/MAX Corporate for May 2024. Lisa VanderBleek is listed as # 2
Categories