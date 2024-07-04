Office Logix Shop Announces the Launch of the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest

Office Logix Shop proudly launches the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest, enhancing the popular chair with superior ergonomics and adjustability. Following customer demand, this development complements the Leap V2's design, aiming to revolutionize user comfort. CEO Kamal Haykal likens its impact to the chair's major redesign. Built on success with other models like the Herman Miller Aeron, this headrest promises maximum comfort and durability.