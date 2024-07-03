Nanitor and Exclusive Networks, North America, Announce Global CTEM Distribution Partnership

Nanitor and Exclusive Networks, North America, formed a strategic partnership to distribute Nanitor's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. This collaboration will enhance global cybersecurity, providing businesses with advanced CTEM solutions to continuously monitor and manage threats. Combining Nanitor's technology with Exclusive Networks' distribution network, this partnership aims to drive growth and improve security measures globally.