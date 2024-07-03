Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Chosen as an Honored Member for 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tinton Falls, NJ, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for 2024 for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers
After more than 30 years of teaching, Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers retired from the New York City Department of Education in 2015. She taught elementary and middle school and had various responsibilities including teaching, mentoring, and serving on school committees.
A lifelong educator and administrator, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers began her educational career in Trinidad/Tobago teaching early childhood education. She then migrated to St. Croix, US Virgin Island where she met and married Edme, who passed away in 2018. The couple had two sons together. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. She strongly believes that children should be exposed to various disciplines in the arts including instrumental music, singing, dance, and drama, as it helps them to be socially well-rounded.
An entrepreneur and an avid philanthropist, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers belongs to the N.E.A. With an inquisitive appetite for learning about international cultures including their basic lifestyle, culinary food, music, religion, and education, she attributes her passion for travel to her high school years studying world history. She has traveled extensively to most Caribbean countries, Italy, Belgium, and throughout Europe, and most recently to Liberia, Africa, and Guyana, South America.
“I am truly overwhelmed with the local and worldwide exposure my life’s journey has had on empowering others,” said Maureen. “And, it has not ended yet. I will pursue and complete my destined journey on planet earth which is to educate, empathize and love mankind who cross my path. As you read this partial biography of my life and career, may you be encouraged to follow your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything prevent you from dancing through the yellow brick road!”
Most recently, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers has become involved in the Coalition of Concerned Medical Professionals (CCMP), a free and voluntary, unincorporated private membership association of healthcare professionals, students, clergy, and other concerned residents fighting for comprehensive healthcare for low-income workers and the poor. “In April 2024, a young man was recognized by my church community by this organization and I was deeply impressed with what I heard, so I decided to volunteer my service. It gives me extreme joy and power in giving back to others,” said Dr. Marshall-Jeffers.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers has been a long-time member of P.OW.E.R. and has been honored with numerous awards. She has received P.O.W.E.R.’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement award, was a Professional of the Year for six consecutive years, has been selected as a Woman of the Month for both February 2021 and November 2022, and has also been chosen as a Women of Distinction for the 3rd quarter of 2021.
Maureen received a B.S. in Education from CUNY Medgar Evers College, graduating in three years. She has an M.Ed. in Elementary/Special Education from Long Island University, Brooklyn campus, and an Ed.D. in Education from the College of New Rochelle.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
