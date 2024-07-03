Karol M. LeBrun Chosen as a VIP for the Summer Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Holland, MA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karol M. LeBrun of Holland, Massachusetts, has been chosen as a VIP for the summer 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of catering.
About Karol M. LeBrun
With over 25 years in the restaurant industry, Karol M. LeBrun is the owner of Karol’s Corner Take-Out in Holland, Massachusetts. Since 2016, LeBrun has overseen the daily operations and sales and marketing of the restaurant which provides catering services and home-cooked authentic meals.
Born in Costa Ric, LeBrun was influenced by her father who was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran chef, and her mom, who molded her at an early age to become a chef and create the types of food she serves today. Her business offers homemade soups, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and entrees. “We only use the best ingredients and products, and we offer daily specials with a Latin, Polish and American twist,” said LeBrun.
The restaurant has won multiple awards in cooking contests and participates in special events to support local organizations throughout the year. They have collected Toys for Tots and have been involved with the Fork It Over benefit for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts; Tastes of the Towns; the Tarentino Strong 5K and Veterans Month.
For further information, visit: karolscorner76.wixsite.com/my-site-1.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Karol M. LeBrun
With over 25 years in the restaurant industry, Karol M. LeBrun is the owner of Karol’s Corner Take-Out in Holland, Massachusetts. Since 2016, LeBrun has overseen the daily operations and sales and marketing of the restaurant which provides catering services and home-cooked authentic meals.
Born in Costa Ric, LeBrun was influenced by her father who was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran chef, and her mom, who molded her at an early age to become a chef and create the types of food she serves today. Her business offers homemade soups, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and entrees. “We only use the best ingredients and products, and we offer daily specials with a Latin, Polish and American twist,” said LeBrun.
The restaurant has won multiple awards in cooking contests and participates in special events to support local organizations throughout the year. They have collected Toys for Tots and have been involved with the Fork It Over benefit for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts; Tastes of the Towns; the Tarentino Strong 5K and Veterans Month.
For further information, visit: karolscorner76.wixsite.com/my-site-1.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories