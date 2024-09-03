WCA is Proud to be Holding, Conflict Management for Credit Professionals Webinar
Madison, WI, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conflict is always a possibility when dealing with customers in credit management. How companies manage that conflict will determine whether your company will have a satisfied paying customer or a delinquent and belligerent debtor.
During this revealing and informative webinar, Barry Elms will share with your company: How to differentiate between relationship and transactional conflict, and how to use the 5 elements to conflict resolution.
Your company will also understand the 4 steps to effective conflict management, how to deal with controlling power players and avoid escalating the conflict, including the 6 keys to finding mutual value solutions to conflict issues
This Webinar will be held on September 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($79/$99) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262.289.1221
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
