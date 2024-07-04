Flutist Eldon Rules Showcases The Songs of Nat King Cole in a New TVS Records Midnight Refrain Collection For Download, Streaming, and CD
The featured flutist from the Capehart Pops Orchestra goes solo to salute the unforgettable Nat King Cole with a new TVS Records Album. Singles will drop throughout Summer 2024 with a Fall 2024 CD album and download release.
California City, CA, July 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Records recording artist Eldon Rules has dropped his first four singles from his new album The Songs of Nat King Cole. Rules is the featured flutist in the Capehart Pops Orchestra and has gone solo for his first album.
Four songs just dropped on You Tube, Spotify, Amazon, Shazam, Apple, Pandora and other leading digital music platforms. Downloads are available at Amazon and the iTunes Music Store. CDs and MP3s will be available in retail stores, catalogs, and in direct to consumer offers in Fall 2024
Unforgettable, Mona Lisa, The Very Thought of You, and Smile are the first four songs in the album to drop. Tenderly, Too Young, Darling Je Vous, Answer Me, Orange Colored Sky, When I Fall in Love, Stardust, and That Sunday That Summer will follow.
Eldon Rules is the featured flutist for the Capehart Pops Orchestra. He also performs as a solo artist for TVS Records, along with several of the other artists in the Capehart Pops Orchestra.
Capehart Pops Orchestra performs the top songs of the 20th Century in an easy listening instrumental style. It is the main artist on the TVS Records label and has recorded songs at TVS studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
TVS Records produces the Capehart Pops Orchestra; The Skruffy Group, a tribute band to the singers and songs of the 20th Century; The Boomin Reunion Band, sn all star Hollywood session band that sits in with top pop artists of the 20th Century to reprise their Cash Box Top 40 hits; and the Midnight Refrain, a collection of top jazz artists such as Conchetto Rocco, the Kool Jazzfest, the Noir Nightingale group, and the Latin Quarter Jazz Ensemble.
