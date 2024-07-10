Author Max W. Justus's New Audiobook, "The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series," Presents a Tale of Mystery, Ghostly Intrigue, and Family Secrets
Recent audiobook release “The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” from Audiobook Network author Max W. Justus is an engaging tale that centers around siblings Jeremiah and Susanne, who stumble upon a centuries-old family mystery involving ghosts, hidden histories, and unexpected dangers.
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Max W. Justus, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who lives a blessed life in rural America, has completed his new audiobook, “The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series”: a compelling and thrilling tale that follows young Jeremiah and his older sister Susanne as they unravel a mysterious family secret involving ghostly ancestors and a quest for justice.
“The story begins as elderly Jeremiah's older sister, Susanne, bullies him into recounting the first of their many youthful adventures, a peculiar mess that started during a family visit to their grandparents in Britain,” writes Justus. “Jeremiah and Susanne accidentally discover much of the clan's secret family history. Their freakish discovery? Most of their ancestors, dating back to 1745, currently reside in Nana and Papa's attic, with the purpose of overturning the wrongful conviction and execution of Great-Uncle Edgar in 1745.
“Inspired by Edgar's parents, the Earl Mortimer and the Countess Leila, Jeremiah and Susanne tackle the ancient mystery to help their disgraced and significantly depressed ghostly relative. Edgar, his beloved Jemima, and the whole ghostly extended family need closure.
“Young Jeremiah is oddly suited to the task. Socially a mild misfit because of subtherapeutic autism, his disability has gifted Jeremiah with a phenomenal memory and provided him the ability to process and retain details that few others even see. He is paired with his mind-reading nine-greats-granny Leila, who is overly inquisitive and sometimes hilariously distracted.
“During the investigation, Jeremiah shockingly discovers that some of his relatives were indeed killers. A new murder must be stopped: Jeremiah's own! With the help of other quick-thinking ancestors, Jeremiah must avoid becoming another dead occupant of Papa's attic. To stay alive, Jeremiah will quickly learn what kindness and fair play can do against evil.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Max W. Justus’s new audiobook is a captivating romp that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey brimming with humor, heart, and unexpected twists. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Unraveling” promises to capture the hearts and minds of listeners, offering up a must-listen for fans of supernatural mysteries and historical intrigue.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” by Max W. Justus through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The story begins as elderly Jeremiah's older sister, Susanne, bullies him into recounting the first of their many youthful adventures, a peculiar mess that started during a family visit to their grandparents in Britain,” writes Justus. “Jeremiah and Susanne accidentally discover much of the clan's secret family history. Their freakish discovery? Most of their ancestors, dating back to 1745, currently reside in Nana and Papa's attic, with the purpose of overturning the wrongful conviction and execution of Great-Uncle Edgar in 1745.
“Inspired by Edgar's parents, the Earl Mortimer and the Countess Leila, Jeremiah and Susanne tackle the ancient mystery to help their disgraced and significantly depressed ghostly relative. Edgar, his beloved Jemima, and the whole ghostly extended family need closure.
“Young Jeremiah is oddly suited to the task. Socially a mild misfit because of subtherapeutic autism, his disability has gifted Jeremiah with a phenomenal memory and provided him the ability to process and retain details that few others even see. He is paired with his mind-reading nine-greats-granny Leila, who is overly inquisitive and sometimes hilariously distracted.
“During the investigation, Jeremiah shockingly discovers that some of his relatives were indeed killers. A new murder must be stopped: Jeremiah's own! With the help of other quick-thinking ancestors, Jeremiah must avoid becoming another dead occupant of Papa's attic. To stay alive, Jeremiah will quickly learn what kindness and fair play can do against evil.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Max W. Justus’s new audiobook is a captivating romp that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey brimming with humor, heart, and unexpected twists. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Unraveling” promises to capture the hearts and minds of listeners, offering up a must-listen for fans of supernatural mysteries and historical intrigue.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” by Max W. Justus through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories