Author Max W. Justus's New Audiobook, "The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series," Presents a Tale of Mystery, Ghostly Intrigue, and Family Secrets

Recent audiobook release “The Unraveling: Book One of the Jeremiah and Susanne Series” from Audiobook Network author Max W. Justus is an engaging tale that centers around siblings Jeremiah and Susanne, who stumble upon a centuries-old family mystery involving ghosts, hidden histories, and unexpected dangers.