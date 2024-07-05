Local Memphis Owners Announce Opening of Broad Ave. Self Storage
Memphis, TN, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Memphis’ Broad Avenue District is set to benefit from professional self-storage management with the grand opening of Broad Ave Self Storage. Located at 2650 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112, this newly developed facility offers 370 units totaling 47,085 rentable square feet. It provides secure, climate-controlled storage options to the communities of Binghamton, Midtown, Grahamwood, and the greater Memphis area.
Broad Ave Self Storage is now under the professional management of Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), effective May 21, 2024.
For more information or to speak with our friendly office staff, visit us at 2650 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112. You can also contact us at (901) 673-8500 or online at www.broadaveselfstorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
