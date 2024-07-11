Champagne Alexandra Sainz Celebrates Third Consecutive Gold Medal Win for Grand Cru Brut Héritage at 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards
Walnut Creek, CA, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Champagne Alexandra Sainz is thrilled to announce that their Grand Cru Brut Héritage has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal at the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards. This marks the third consecutive year that this exceptional Champagne has received this high honor, further establishing its place among the finest in the world.
The Grand Cru Brut Héritage is a testament to their dedication to excellence and their unwavering commitment to producing wines of unparalleled quality. With an impressive 94 points, this Champagne stands out for its remarkable intensity and concentration of flavors, a true reflection of the Bouzy terroir.
"Our Brut Héritage is crafted from a sharp selection of the highest quality plots in Bouzy, blended with the best reserve wines," said Alexandra Sainz, the visionary behind Champagne Alexandra Sainz. "This meticulous approach ensures that every bottle embodies the rich heritage and tradition of Champagne making."
This award is a significant recognition from the Sommeliers Choice Awards, which evaluates wines based on quality, value, and their ability to meet the diverse preferences of consumers. Receiving this accolade for the third year in a row underscores their commitment to excellence and their passion for crafting Champagne that delights connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.
Alexandra Sainz invites all wine enthusiasts to experience the Brut Héritage and join them in celebrating this extraordinary achievement.
Media Contact:
Alexandra Sainz, Owner and Proprietor
Email: alexandra@champagnealexandrasainz.com
Phone: 925-488-8918
About Champagne Alexandra Sainz:
Champagne Alexandra Sainz is a distinguished producer of premium Champagne, exclusively imported to California from the heart of Bouzy, France, in the renowned Champagne region. Our winemaking heritage, dating back to 1741, is reflected in our exceptional wines, which embody the unique character of our terroir and the artistry of our skilled winemakers.
