GiantLands at EGG Con I - A Celebration of Gary Gygax with Penny Williams
Lake Geneva, WI, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wonderfilled's GiantLands, an old school inspired roleplaying game, made with game making legends James M. Ward, Penny Williams, Gary Gygax Jr, Larry Elmore, and more, will be part of the inaugural EGG Con in Lake Geneva Wisconsin July 26-28 2024. As a Special Guest there, Penny Williams will be running "The Broken Road", the first official adventure module for GiantLands 1st Edition.
Penny Williams worked hand and hand with Gary Gygax and, his son, Gary Gygax Jr for many years at TSR and more, on numerous products and events. She's a special guest at EGG Con this year. "We’re excited to have our Game Editor Penny Williams, of TSR and RPGA fame, running our first official supplement, and adventure module by the late, great, James M. Ward at EGG Con," said Dinehart. “The Broken Road represents an effort to capture the spirit of classic roleplaying games born in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, especially the legacy of James. I can’t imagine a better way to honor him than to have Penny run the game in the place where it was all born, in this the 50th anniversary of the birth of the roleplaying game.”
EGG is a festival celebrating the late Ernest Gary Gygax, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. This is the inaugural year in the town where Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) was born fifty years ago. Gary Gygax was the cofounder of the company that originally published D&D, Tactical Studies Rules. He together with Dave Arneson published the first commercial roleplaying game, a milestone in the history of not only games, but a revolution in art and culture that continues to shape the world. Tickets are required. More information about the convention can be found on their website. http://eggcon.fun/
Contact
Wonderfilled, Inc.Contact
Erin Dinehart
1 608-361-8557
wonderfilled.games
Facebook.com/wfdgames
Twitter.com/wfdgames
Instagram.com/wonderfilledinc
