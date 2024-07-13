"The Definition of Free Will & A Model of Attention: A Groundbreaking Exploration" by Michael Ferketic

Author Michael Ferketic is set to release a groundbreaking book titled "The Definition of Free Will & A Model of Attention," which aims to revolutionize the ongoing philosophical debate about free will. For centuries, the clash over the nature of free will has been one of the most dramatic and irresolvable in all of philosophy. This book aims to change this.