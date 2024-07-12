Jochamp Machinery Offers Complete Packaging Technology Solutions for 50g and 250g Boxes of Shisha Tobacco
Jochamp upgraded its shisha tobacco packaging line by introducing advanced technology solutions in the JCZ-100 and JCZ-250 series machines. With the revamped systems, the JCS-100 and JCZ-250 can package 50g and 250g boxes of shisha tobacco.
Zhe Jiang, China, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “By incorporating the 50g shisha tobacco packaging capability, Jochamp aims to align itself with the dynamic market needs, while ensuring our clients remain competitive,” said Senary Lin, Jochamp Sales Manager. “With our new packaging technology, we want shisha manufacturers to achieve flexible packaging solutions that are scalable, robust, and sustainable.”
For accuracy in both JCS-100 and JCZ-250 shisha tobacco packaging lines, Jochamp has adopted a new dosing system for high weight accuracy within the ±1.5% range. The shisha tobacco packaging line is fully automatic with production capacity varying from 60 packs/minute to 100 packs/minute.
Jochamp JCS-100 and JCZ-250 are multi-functional shisha packaging machines. They can dose shisha into packages, handle carton/box packaging, and overwrapping, among other functions. All these processes are seamlessly integrated for efficient, accurate, and contamination-free shisha packaging process.
For more information about these machines: JCZ-250 Shisha Tobacco Packaging and JCS-100 Shisha Tobacco Packaging,visit:
https://jochamp.com/solution/shisha-tobacco-packaging-machine/
About Jochamp
Based in Zhejiang, China, Jochamp offers diverse shisha tobacco packaging solutions – from dosing systems, and wrapping to shisha box packaging. As a customer-oriented company, every packaging technology is tailored to solve our clients' dynamic and specific needs in the shisha tobacco industry.
Media Contacts:
+ 86 13587506323
info@jochamp.com
