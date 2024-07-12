Lice Busters NYC Expands to Larger Manhattan Facility Amid Post-Pandemic Surge in Demand
New York, NY, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lice Busters NYC Relocates to Meet Surging Demand in Post-Pandemic Era.
Lice Busters, New York City's premier lice removal service, announced today its plans to relocate to a larger facility within Manhattan to accommodate the increased demand for lice treatment services following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has experienced a significant surge in cases as children return to in-person schooling and social activities resume. This move will allow Lice Busters to expand its capacity and continue providing top-quality lice removal services to families throughout the five boroughs.
"We've seen an unprecedented increase in lice infestations since pandemic restrictions have eased," said Daniel Harel, CEO of Lice Busters. "Our new location will enable us to help more families quickly and effectively, reducing the stress and discomfort associated with lice outbreaks."
The relocation is scheduled for September, 2024 and will feature an expanded treatment area, additional staff, and enhanced safety protocols to ensure the well-being of both clients and employees. The new facility will also house an educational center to provide community workshops on lice prevention and treatment.
Harel added, "This move represents our commitment to the New York City community. As we grow, we remain dedicated to our mission of providing safe, effective, and compassionate lice removal services to families in need."
Lice Busters will continue to offer its signature all-natural, pesticide-free treatments at the new location. The company's exact new address will be announced in the coming weeks, with no interruption to services expected during the transition.
About Lice Busters: Lice Busters has been serving the New York City area since 1985, providing professional, chemical-free lice removal services. With a team of certified technicians and a commitment to education and prevention, Lice Busters has become the trusted name in lice treatment for families, schools, and camps throughout the region.
For more information, visit https://licebustersnyc.com/ or call 718-336-4206.
Contact: Daniel Harel, CEO
Phone: 718-336-4206
Email: Daniel@licebusters.co
Lice Busters, New York City's premier lice removal service, announced today its plans to relocate to a larger facility within Manhattan to accommodate the increased demand for lice treatment services following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has experienced a significant surge in cases as children return to in-person schooling and social activities resume. This move will allow Lice Busters to expand its capacity and continue providing top-quality lice removal services to families throughout the five boroughs.
"We've seen an unprecedented increase in lice infestations since pandemic restrictions have eased," said Daniel Harel, CEO of Lice Busters. "Our new location will enable us to help more families quickly and effectively, reducing the stress and discomfort associated with lice outbreaks."
The relocation is scheduled for September, 2024 and will feature an expanded treatment area, additional staff, and enhanced safety protocols to ensure the well-being of both clients and employees. The new facility will also house an educational center to provide community workshops on lice prevention and treatment.
Harel added, "This move represents our commitment to the New York City community. As we grow, we remain dedicated to our mission of providing safe, effective, and compassionate lice removal services to families in need."
Lice Busters will continue to offer its signature all-natural, pesticide-free treatments at the new location. The company's exact new address will be announced in the coming weeks, with no interruption to services expected during the transition.
About Lice Busters: Lice Busters has been serving the New York City area since 1985, providing professional, chemical-free lice removal services. With a team of certified technicians and a commitment to education and prevention, Lice Busters has become the trusted name in lice treatment for families, schools, and camps throughout the region.
For more information, visit https://licebustersnyc.com/ or call 718-336-4206.
Contact: Daniel Harel, CEO
Phone: 718-336-4206
Email: Daniel@licebusters.co
Contact
LiceBustersContact
Eli Harel
917-742-2978
licebustersnyc.com/
Eli Harel
917-742-2978
licebustersnyc.com/
Categories