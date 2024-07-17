Authors Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy's New Audiobook, “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler,” Chronicles Luxury Adventures Around the World
Recent audiobook release “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler” from Audiobook Network authors Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy is a captivating collection of firsthand stories that takes listeners on a journey to exotic locations, offering insights into historic exploration, luxury hotels, and unforgettable encounters with diverse cultures and fascinating people worldwide.
San Jose, CA, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy, two seasoned globetrotters, have completed their new audiobook, “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler”: a captivating travelog that invites listeners into a world of unparalleled luxury and adventure across the globe.
Inspired by their love for exploration ignited by films, books, and personal tales, “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler” is a delightful compilation of their most memorable journeys. From opulent hotel stays to exclusive tours of world-renowned landmarks, each adventure is meticulously planned to ensure a five-star experience at every turn.
“Reading through these pages, you will discover that this isn’t a tour guide, recommending places and giving elaborate reviews of where you can get the greatest cannoli for fifty cents or score cheap first-class train tickets,” write Stephen and Leanne. “This is a personal journey of two people who love adventure, history, and the discovery of ancient sites, civilizations, and cultures around the world.”
The authors continue, “As you read through these pages don’t expect to find bargains shops. You will not find us galloping through train stations with backpacks on or looking for the cheapest hotels. Our travels were well planned, and immense attention was paid to finding the finest hotels, cars, guides, and restaurants. This doesn’t mean that readers won’t enjoy or learn from our experiences. If you like luxury travel, there is a great deal of information on the best way to spend your money. If you are on more of a budget, you can easily see where you would want to splurge and where you could cut back. For the person who can’t afford foreign travel, we have been told that our stories do make it feel like you are on the trip with us. So whatever level of traveler you are, I am sure you will learn from our adventures. It just may not be where to buy the best gelato.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy’s new audiobook will transport listeners to help them discover iconic destinations and gain insights into local customs, cuisine, and hidden gems that define each place. Blending personal anecdotes with practical travel tips, “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here?” is a valuable resource for both seasoned travelers and armchair explorers alike, capturing the essence of each destination with humor, grace, and a deep appreciation for cultural diversity.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler” by Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
