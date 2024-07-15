Merito Solutions Acquires Bienabee Technologies
Merito Solutions Acquires Bienabee Technologies to Strengthen DevSecOps Solutions and Expand Market Reach
Boulder, CO, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Merito Solutions today announced the acquisition of Bienabee Technologies, a leading provider of professional services in Software Quality Assurance, Automated Testing, Digital Transformations, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). As a trusted partner across the value-added reseller ecosystem and an extensive history of delivering exceptional services, Bienabee works closely with clients to deploy, support, and manage comprehensive Software Development Lifecycle and RPA solutions. The company has a proven track record of successful engagements with major clients across industries, helping lower risk, while delivering high-quality software on time and on budget.
"The acquisition of Bienabee Technologies supports our strategic focus of expanding our services and software portfolio to drive growth for both commercial and government solutions," stated John Goodson, CEO of Merito. "The addition of Bienabee will complement our market-leading Application and Security capabilities by providing the necessary services to deliver increasingly complex and customized IT solutions needed by our clients."
Chris Carpenter, CEO of Bienabee Technologies, expressed his support for the acquisition, saying, "The acquisition by Merito is a testament to the exceptional work and commitment of the Bienabee team over the years. Merito's market-leading expertise, combined with our proven track record, will create a powerful synergy that will deliver incredible value to our customers."
Founded in 2013, Bienabee Technologies offers multi-vendor technology expertise, services, and support complemented by internally developed frameworks to meet each project's specific goals. This acquisition will be integrated into Merito's operations, enhancing the combined entity's ability to offer unique DevSecOps solutions and expand its reach in high-growth markets such as government, healthcare, energy, financial, and retail.
About Merito
Merito is a leading enterprise software value-added reseller specializing in Application Development and Security solutions. With a strong market presence and a commitment to excellence, Merito helps organizations achieve their technology goals through innovative solutions and dedicated support. For more information, visit www.merito.com.
About Bienabee Technologies
Bienabee Technologies is a premier provider of professional services in key components of the Software Development Lifecycle and Digital Transformations. Known for its expertise and commitment to client success, Bienabee Technologies has been a trusted partner to numerous organizations, delivering high-quality services and solutions. For more information, visit www.bienabee.com.
John Goodson
619.886.4498
https://www.merito.com
