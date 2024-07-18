Author Mike Wheeler's New Audiobook, "Charlie," Presents Listeners with a New, Modern Parable of Faith and Resilience Inspired by the Biblical Story of Job
Recent audiobook release “Charlie” from Audiobook Network author Mike Wheeler is a compelling narrative of faith and resilience, paralleling the trials of a Kansas rancher with the Biblical story of Job to explore themes of adversity, loss, and spiritual growth, resonating with listeners seeking inspiration and profound insights.
Chelsea, AL, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mike Wheeler has completed his new audiobook, “Charlie”: a poignant tale inspired by the Biblical narrative of Job that follows a Kansas rancher in the early 21st century who grows closer with God after a series of devastating events leaves him and his wife struggling.
“Charlie tells the story of a man and his family who live on a Kansas Ranch in the early 21st century,” writes Wheeler. “His story parallels the Biblical story of a man named ‘Job,’ who probably lived more than 4,000 years ago and endured a period of great adversity followed by a struggle that led him to greater intimacy with God.
“Charlie and Claire Christian were faithful Christians whose lives were turned upside down by a series of events that took the lives of their children, their property and livestock, their ranch workers, and an assault on their health.
“Like Job, Charlie went through a series of conversations that led them into a closer and more intimate relationship with God.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mike Wheeler’s new audiobook will captivate listeners with its compelling narrative and rich character development, offering a contemporary interpretation of timeless themes. Through sharing this story, Wheeler hopes to inspire readers to develop an interest in the Book of Job, and find comfort, inspiration, and renewed hope in discovering a deeper and more intimate relationship with the Lord.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Charlie” by Mike Wheeler through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
