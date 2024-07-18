Author Mike Wheeler's New Audiobook, "Charlie," Presents Listeners with a New, Modern Parable of Faith and Resilience Inspired by the Biblical Story of Job

Recent audiobook release “Charlie” from Audiobook Network author Mike Wheeler is a compelling narrative of faith and resilience, paralleling the trials of a Kansas rancher with the Biblical story of Job to explore themes of adversity, loss, and spiritual growth, resonating with listeners seeking inspiration and profound insights.