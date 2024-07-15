Quadrant Performance Materials Launches EnviroSeal Platinum Series
McKinney, TX, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, announces the release of the EnviroSeal® Platinum Series. This updated product portfolio promises to revolutionize the spray foam industry with optimized formulations, focused on enhancing the applicator experience.
"We asked and listened to our customers' feedback," said QPM President & CEO Robert Jamieson. "Using that information, and with rigorous field trials, our R&D and Field Tech Teams have optimized our products to be even easier to use, better performing, and to deliver consistently higher yields."
Introducing the EnviroSeal Platinum Series:
EnviroSeal OC Platinum
· Open-Cell Spray Foam
· Easy to Use: No Mixing Required
· Year-Round Formulation
· Wider Processing Parameters, Starting at 105°F
· Great Adhesion
· Increased Yield
EnviroSeal OCX Platinum
· Open-Cell Spray Foam
· AC-377 App. X Compliant – No Coatings, No Special Attic Hatch or Devices Required
· The Easy Solution for EnergyStar 3.2
· Easy to Mix
· Easier Application
· Increased Yield
EnviroSeal CC Platinum Max
· Closed-Cell Spray Foam
· HFO Blowing Agent
· High R-Value – Consistent 7.4 per inch at All Depths
· Smoother Finish
· Sprays Great in a Single Pass 1” to 4”
"The EnviroSeal Platinum Series is all about focusing on the applicator experience and optimizing our products to meet their needs," added Cole Fletcher, QPM Technical Services Manager.
“We are committed to continuous innovation," said Joey Lister, QPM Technical Director, “and to ensuring our products are the easiest to use and most consistent in the industry.”
For more information on the EnviroSeal Platinum spray foam insulation product line, please visit www.QuadrantPM.com or call 972-542-0072.
About Quadrant Performance Materials
QPM is a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for residential and commercial construction. We brought together the best and most experienced team in spray foam to provide unprecedented levels of value that elevate the industry. Quadrant helps our customers grow and become more profitable by delivering industry-leading products, knowledge, and exceptional customer service.
EnviroSeal® is a registered trademark of Quadrant Performance Materials.
Contact
Jessica Grayek
972-542-0072
https://QuadrantPM.com
