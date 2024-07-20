The Secret to Cannabis Industry Success? Women...and Canna Business Services is Full of Them
Why the launch of this female-owned and operated consulting company has changed the game for cannabis businesses throughout the country.
Pittsburgh, PA, July 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emily Sisneros was working in the office of the law firm in which she was working, when she first learned of the "green tax."
As an attorney figuring out the newborn cannabis industry, Sisneros discovered a major problem: most consulting companies provided mediocre services while hiking their clients' fees. Little to no competition existed in the budding industry, so their clients didn't know any better. Hence the colorful name for the markup.
"Everyone was money grabbing and it made me sick," Sisneros said. "It hit me at the moment that if I started my own company, I could provide the high quality work product of an attorney while protecting clients who were being taken advantage of by unscrupulous actors."
Sisneros launched Canna Business Services, a global cannabis consulting company with a singular goal of providing certainty in this uncertain and high risk market. Since 2016, she set out to provide clients with unparalleled expertise in assisting their efforts to obtain and operate cannabis businesses.
What makes it unique? It has organically become a team of female experts and advisers.
“I have grown this company to support clients in the best way possible and it has naturally become a team full of women. We unintentionally stumbled upon the magic that makes our clients repeatedly return for support.”
According to Sisneros, as a team made up of women, they consistently perform over-and-above for clients, understand how to multitask and keep stringent deadlines, and remember even the most minute details.
“I believe that the same qualities that make women so absolutely vital in running families and households, namely, managing multiple schedules, timelines, and the lives of human beings, make them critical in managing client projects. I believe this is the reason why our clients are always so supported and cared for.”
“For individuals aiming to successfully enter into the cannabis industry, win a cannabis business license, and start their businesses, it is imperative to work with a consultant that will help you get to the finish line. I have seen far too many consultants blow deadlines, miss key milestones, botch state license applications, and cost their clients millions of dollars because of their mistakes,” Sisneros said.
It is for this reason, Sisneros says that she began her consulting business and aims to continue helping her clients climb in the industry.
“We have enormous wins for our clients – from winning the first ever adult-use dispensary license in their state, to helping one win the highest number of licenses in their state, to helping another score the highest of all of their competitors combined. We have done this hundreds of times over. We win because our clients win.”
“In an industry fraught with snake oil salesmen, it is refreshing to know that our team of women have your back and are fighting with you until you succeed in the cannabis industry.”
Sisneros and her team have worked on over 600 cannabis projects across the world, been featured in over 36 publications and on 16 stages, and won the Realest Women in Cannabis 2024. www.CannaBusinessServices.com
