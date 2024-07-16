TVS Records Has Released Five Volumes of Their "From the Vaults" Series from the 2000 Title Capehart Music Treasury Catalog of Top Pop Hits of the 20th Century
Each volume contains 30 top songs of the Rock + Roll era by Capehart Pops Orchestra, Boomin Reunion Band, and The Skruffy Group. Songs have dropped on leading digital audio platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam, Amazon, Pandora, and You Tube.
California City, CA, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Records has released five volumes of their "From the Vaults" series of top pop hits of the 20th Century reimagined for today's audience by the Capehart Music Treasury. In all, 150 songs have been dropped from the Capehart Pops Orchestra, Boomin Reunion Band, and The Skruffy Group. All songs are top songs from the rock + roll era.
Capehart Pops Orchestra selections are recorded in an easy listening, instrumental format, creating a new version of the Beautiful Music formats of the early FM days.
Boomin Reunion Band is a collection of vaunted Hollywood studio musicians who are joined by various pop legends as they reprise their Cash Box Top 40 hits of the rock + roll era. Guest artists include Chris Montez, Al Wilson, Len Barry, Donnie Brooks, Cannibal and the Headhunters, Merrilee Rush, Jewel Akens, Chuck Jackson, Ernie K Doe, Jean Knight, Robert Parker, Frankie Ford, Mark Lindsay, Bobby 'Boris' Pickett, Mel Carter, Brian Hyland, Pete Rivera, Jim Yester, Lou Chjristie, John Gummoe, Spencer Davis, The Cufflinks, Ron Dante, Mitch Ryder, J J Jackson, Ian Whitcomb, Chuck Rio, and others.
The Skruffy Group Ensemble performs their vocal salute to the songs and the singers of the rock + roll era.
All 150 of the newly released singles from TVS Records appear on digital streaming music services such as Amazon, Shazam, Spotify, You Tube, Apple Music, and Pandora. Downloads are available from Amazon Music and in the iTunes Music Store.
TVS Records is a California based new age major record label. Production, music publishing, promotion, manufacturing and distribution are all under one roof in California City, CA. VS Recording Studios are located in Hollywood, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Reno, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Atlanta.
