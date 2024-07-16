TVS Records Has Released Five Volumes of Their "From the Vaults" Series from the 2000 Title Capehart Music Treasury Catalog of Top Pop Hits of the 20th Century

Each volume contains 30 top songs of the Rock + Roll era by Capehart Pops Orchestra, Boomin Reunion Band, and The Skruffy Group. Songs have dropped on leading digital audio platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam, Amazon, Pandora, and You Tube.