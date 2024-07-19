Bob Hereford’s Newly Released "Surprised by Jack" is a Brilliant Account of the Life and Works of the Famous Author C.S. Lewis

“Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Hereford is a potent read about the journey of C.S. Lewis and the events in his life that shaped him to become a promising writer and a faithful believer of Christ.