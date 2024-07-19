Bob Hereford’s Newly Released "Surprised by Jack" is a Brilliant Account of the Life and Works of the Famous Author C.S. Lewis
“Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Hereford is a potent read about the journey of C.S. Lewis and the events in his life that shaped him to become a promising writer and a faithful believer of Christ.
Oroville, CA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis”: a stirring memoir that looks into the life of one of the best writers and scholars ever known and his principles and values. “Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis” is the creation of published author Bob Hereford, an agent and consultant in the insurance industry for nearly fifty years. He is an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross.
Hereford shares, “'Surprised by Jack' follows the journey of C. S. Lewis from atheism to belief. The book recounts the people, books, and events that helped in molding both parts of his life. It also explains how, in spite of a number of obstacles, he became one of the greatest writers and scholars of his day, as well as the greatest defender of the Christian faith in the twentieth century.
“'Surprised by Jack' will also include an outline and review four of Lewis’s greatest apologetic works, Mere Christianity, The Screwtape Letters, The Abolition of Man, and The Weight of Glory.
“In this book, you will learn
• How the death of Lewis’s mother at age ten started him on a downward spiral into a world of cruelty and fear.
• How one of Lewis’s greatest teachers who prepared him for Oxford was a committed atheist.
• How the pledge to a friend resulted in the care of the friend’s mother for the rest of her life after his friend’s death in World War I.
• How an exemption from math tests allowed Lewis to enter Oxford.
• How Lewis became the second most recognized voice on the radio during World War II.
• What, according to Lewis, the greatest sin is.
• Why gluttony is more than a sin of excess.
• What the four cardinal virtues are.
• Why Lewis never drove a car.
• What the trilemma is concerning Jesus.
• What will cause ‘the abolition of man.’
• Why the devil wants to keep us from logic and argument.
• What Lewis said is the ‘weight of glory.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Hereford’s new book is an illuminating piece written to encourage others to dive into the works of C.S. Lewis whose books stress the meaning of faith and grace.
View a synopsis of “Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surprised by Jack: An Introduction to the Life and Works of C. S. Lewis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
