Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Selected as a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Hendersonville, TN, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche of Hendersonville,Tennessee, has been selected as a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of engineering.
About Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche
Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche retired after serving as an electronic engineer for 40 years. She spent most of her career with the Chicago Board of Education teaching electricity, electronics, appliance, and computer repair. She also engineered cameras for government planes and was a model in the 1950’s. In addition, she helped work on the early fax machine before transitioning into education, where she taught electronics engineering to college students and inmates in the jail system. Koenig-Pfannkuche also worked for Pierce Wire Recorder, Chicago Aerial Industries, Hammond Organ, Union Thermal Electric, Victor Adding Machines, C.P. Clare and E.P.L.
A well-recognized member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Koenig-Pfannkuche has been featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and recognized as a Top Ten Women of the Year and as a Top Executive in 2019.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Koenig-Pfannkuche was the first female permitted to take electric workshop and shop courses in high school. She received an A.S. in electronics from DeVry University in 1957 and was honored as the first woman to attend that school. She obtained a B.S. in Industrial Education Electronics from Chicago State University in 1975.
In her retirement, Barbara enjoys travel, farming, gardening, and snow skiing.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche
Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche retired after serving as an electronic engineer for 40 years. She spent most of her career with the Chicago Board of Education teaching electricity, electronics, appliance, and computer repair. She also engineered cameras for government planes and was a model in the 1950’s. In addition, she helped work on the early fax machine before transitioning into education, where she taught electronics engineering to college students and inmates in the jail system. Koenig-Pfannkuche also worked for Pierce Wire Recorder, Chicago Aerial Industries, Hammond Organ, Union Thermal Electric, Victor Adding Machines, C.P. Clare and E.P.L.
A well-recognized member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Koenig-Pfannkuche has been featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and recognized as a Top Ten Women of the Year and as a Top Executive in 2019.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Koenig-Pfannkuche was the first female permitted to take electric workshop and shop courses in high school. She received an A.S. in electronics from DeVry University in 1957 and was honored as the first woman to attend that school. She obtained a B.S. in Industrial Education Electronics from Chicago State University in 1975.
In her retirement, Barbara enjoys travel, farming, gardening, and snow skiing.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories