Sold – Storage on 101 in Greer, Sc
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Storage on 101 in Greer, SC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
Hilton Head Island, SC, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Storage on 101 in Greer, SC. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
The facility, located on 3.88 +/- acres at 3131 SC-101, is comprised of standard drive-up units, climate-controlled units and enclosed RV parking with 52,580 +/- RSF. Amenities at this fully automated, state-of-the-art facility include Noke Access control system, perimeter fencing with gate, 24/7 surveillance, ample lighting, rental office, bathroom, RV wash-out station, leafguard gutter system and wide asphalt drive aisles.
Greer, SC is approximately 75 miles south of Asheville, NC, 90 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC, 90 miles northwest of Columbia, SC and 111 miles northwest of Athens, GA.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
The facility, located on 3.88 +/- acres at 3131 SC-101, is comprised of standard drive-up units, climate-controlled units and enclosed RV parking with 52,580 +/- RSF. Amenities at this fully automated, state-of-the-art facility include Noke Access control system, perimeter fencing with gate, 24/7 surveillance, ample lighting, rental office, bathroom, RV wash-out station, leafguard gutter system and wide asphalt drive aisles.
Greer, SC is approximately 75 miles south of Asheville, NC, 90 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC, 90 miles northwest of Columbia, SC and 111 miles northwest of Athens, GA.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories