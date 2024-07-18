Lions Tigers and Bears Joins San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Official Comic-Con Panel Discussion & Outside Event
San Diego, CA, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Southern California’s only fully accredited animal sanctuary, Lions Tigers and Bears, will have a full presence at this year’s Comic-Con International in San Diego, with an official panel discussion on Friday, July 26, and a free family-friendly outside event on Saturday, July 27 (no Comic Con badge required).
Lions Tigers & Bears (The San Diego Animal Sanctuary®) is grander in scope and differs from a zoo, park, or petting farm, by giving rescued animals (many of whom come from the illicit wildlife trade) a real “happily ever after” to live out their lives in a protected and humane way. Often called a “hidden gem” of San Diego, the fully accredited sanctuary will join the global sensation of Comic-Con International over two days.
A Friday night panel entitled “Animals on Screen” will feature sanctuary Founder & Director Bobbi Brink, who was crucial in passing the Big Cat Public Safety Act (which prohibits the private ownership of big cats). The discussion will explore the public’s fascination with animals on the silver screen, the abuse that takes place off-screen, as well as captive animal actors for streaming and video game development. Ethical solutions such as VFX technologies will be exhibited by panelist Mark Nazal (Gotham, Westworld, Lucifer), an Emmy Award-winning VFX Supervisor and Executive, and Emmy Award-winning Producers PJ Haarsma (Con Man) and Drew Lewis (Couch Soup) of Red Bear Films. The panel takes place Friday, July 26, at 7:45 pm in Grand Ballroom 6 at the Marriott Marquee San Diego Marina.
On Saturday, Lions Tigers & Bears will host a free event at The Cat Café just a block away from the convention center. This family-focused event allows patrons to enjoy “purr therapy,” with domestic cats available for adoption. The joint partnership between Lions Tigers and Bears and Tony Wang (owner of The Cat Café) will promote the concept: “Exotic cats don’t make good pets - adopt a domestic cat!” Free attractions will include a green screen, red carpet photos, interview opportunities, a video 360 camera, cosplayers, face painters, and a raffle to win a private overnight safari experience at the sanctuary (a $1250 value). The event takes place at The Cat Café, 302 Island Ave. San Diego, from 11 am-3 pm. It is a public event and Comic-Con badges are not required.
The first 25 people who come in-person to the Saturday event and purchase a sanctuary membership can bring a guest for free (a $55 value). Additionally, only during Comic-Con (July 24-28), all online bookings made for Lions Tigers and Bears adventures are 25% off - this includes day visits, memberships, animal feedings, and overnight stays (White Oak, Wild Nights).
Event Details
What: Comic-Con Panel Discussion: Animals on Screen
When: July 26, 2024, 7:45 pm
Where: Grand Ballroom 6, Marriott Marquee, 333 W Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101
What: Lions Tigers and Bears Event (no Comic Con badge required)
When: July 27, 2024, 11 am-3 pm
Where: The Cat Café, 302 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
For media inquiries, please contact:
AMB Publicity
Andre Marcel
andre@ambpublicity.com
310-871-7650
About Lions Tigers & Bears:
Lions Tigers & Bears is a worldwide recognized and accredited nonprofit animal sanctuary located in Alpine, California. Founded by Bobbi Brink in 2002, the sanctuary provides a lifetime safe haven for abused and abandoned exotic animals. Lions Tigers & Bears rescues and rehabilitates exotic animals, educates the public about the importance of wildlife protection, and advocates for stronger animal welfare laws. For more information, visit www.lionstigersandbears.org
Lions Tigers & Bears (The San Diego Animal Sanctuary®) is grander in scope and differs from a zoo, park, or petting farm, by giving rescued animals (many of whom come from the illicit wildlife trade) a real “happily ever after” to live out their lives in a protected and humane way. Often called a “hidden gem” of San Diego, the fully accredited sanctuary will join the global sensation of Comic-Con International over two days.
A Friday night panel entitled “Animals on Screen” will feature sanctuary Founder & Director Bobbi Brink, who was crucial in passing the Big Cat Public Safety Act (which prohibits the private ownership of big cats). The discussion will explore the public’s fascination with animals on the silver screen, the abuse that takes place off-screen, as well as captive animal actors for streaming and video game development. Ethical solutions such as VFX technologies will be exhibited by panelist Mark Nazal (Gotham, Westworld, Lucifer), an Emmy Award-winning VFX Supervisor and Executive, and Emmy Award-winning Producers PJ Haarsma (Con Man) and Drew Lewis (Couch Soup) of Red Bear Films. The panel takes place Friday, July 26, at 7:45 pm in Grand Ballroom 6 at the Marriott Marquee San Diego Marina.
On Saturday, Lions Tigers & Bears will host a free event at The Cat Café just a block away from the convention center. This family-focused event allows patrons to enjoy “purr therapy,” with domestic cats available for adoption. The joint partnership between Lions Tigers and Bears and Tony Wang (owner of The Cat Café) will promote the concept: “Exotic cats don’t make good pets - adopt a domestic cat!” Free attractions will include a green screen, red carpet photos, interview opportunities, a video 360 camera, cosplayers, face painters, and a raffle to win a private overnight safari experience at the sanctuary (a $1250 value). The event takes place at The Cat Café, 302 Island Ave. San Diego, from 11 am-3 pm. It is a public event and Comic-Con badges are not required.
The first 25 people who come in-person to the Saturday event and purchase a sanctuary membership can bring a guest for free (a $55 value). Additionally, only during Comic-Con (July 24-28), all online bookings made for Lions Tigers and Bears adventures are 25% off - this includes day visits, memberships, animal feedings, and overnight stays (White Oak, Wild Nights).
Event Details
What: Comic-Con Panel Discussion: Animals on Screen
When: July 26, 2024, 7:45 pm
Where: Grand Ballroom 6, Marriott Marquee, 333 W Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101
What: Lions Tigers and Bears Event (no Comic Con badge required)
When: July 27, 2024, 11 am-3 pm
Where: The Cat Café, 302 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
For media inquiries, please contact:
AMB Publicity
Andre Marcel
andre@ambpublicity.com
310-871-7650
About Lions Tigers & Bears:
Lions Tigers & Bears is a worldwide recognized and accredited nonprofit animal sanctuary located in Alpine, California. Founded by Bobbi Brink in 2002, the sanctuary provides a lifetime safe haven for abused and abandoned exotic animals. Lions Tigers & Bears rescues and rehabilitates exotic animals, educates the public about the importance of wildlife protection, and advocates for stronger animal welfare laws. For more information, visit www.lionstigersandbears.org
Contact
Lions Tigers & BearsContact
Andre Marcel
(310) 871-7650
www.lionstigersandbears.org
Andre Marcel
(310) 871-7650
www.lionstigersandbears.org
Categories