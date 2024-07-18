P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Announces Jane Seymour as its Summer 2024 Issue Cover Girl
Manhasset, NY, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine's summer 2024 issue is here, featuring the ageless and extraordinary Jane Seymour as its cover girl. At 73, Jane exemplifies a woman who has embraced life's journey and continues to thrive, challenging ageist attitudes and proving that women only get better with time.
In this issue, Editor-in-Chief and P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo celebrates the growing trend of older women pursuing new endeavors and finding unprecedented fulfillment. "It's no secret that society often makes women feel irrelevant in their 50s," says DeCosimo, "But I firmly believe, like Jane, that age is just a number. It does not define our potential, our vitality, or our ability to chase our dreams."
DeCosimo attributes this shift to the wisdom, freedom, and health awareness that come with age. "By our 50s, we've navigated life's ups and downs, gaining a deep understanding of ourselves and the confidence to pursue our dreams with intention. Our children may be grown, our careers established, giving us the freedom to focus on our own interests. And with advances in health and wellness, we can maintain our energy and vitality well into our later years."
In her “Tonia’s Talk” DeCosimo shares strategies for women to flourish in this chapter of life, including nurturing health, embracing lifelong learning, pursuing passions, building a supportive community, utilizing wisdom, maintaining a positive mindset, and setting goals. "These practices apply to P.O.W.E.R. women of all ages," says DeCosimo. "By adopting them now, we set ourselves up for a lifetime of growth and fulfillment. The best is yet to come, and I'm honored to be part of your journey!"
This issue also features insightful articles about legal analyst Emily Compagno; financial expert Angela Duncan; psychic LJ the Medium; real estate leader and coach Tenisha Williams; It also introduces DeCosimo’s Amazon site, where she showcases her favorite beauty, fashion, and household products.
For information, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
