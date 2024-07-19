Carlton Senior Living San Leandro Achieves Teepa Snow Positive Approach to Care® Designation
Carlton San Leandro has achieved a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for individuals with dementia. Carlton San Leandro is proudly designated with the Positive Approach to Care® (PAC) certification, solidifying their leadership in dementia care in Northern California and beyond.
San Leandro, CA, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This prestigious designation is part of a broader achievement across multiple Carlton communities, including Downtown Pleasant Hill, Davis, Orangevale, Sacramento, and San Jose. It joins already PAC-designated Carlton communities in Elk Grove and Fremont. Remarkably, eight of the ten PAC-designated organizations in the Western United States are Carlton communities, making them the sole PAC-designated senior living provider in Northern California.
At the heart of this accomplishment are the philosophy and teachings of Teepa Snow, a renowned occupational therapist and dementia care educator. Her Positive Approach to Care® has revolutionized the way we understand and support individuals living with dementia. Snow's methods are recognized globally and recently garnered attention for her advisory role in supporting actor Bruce Willis and his family in navigating his care after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.
Understanding PAC
PAC is a holistic philosophy emphasizing empathy, dignity, and respect in all interactions with individuals with dementia. This approach recognizes each person's unique life history, abilities, and preferences, guiding their journey with person-centered care.
Key Elements of PAC include:
· Person-centered care involves customizing care plans and interactions to meet the individual's needs, preferences, and abilities.
· The Gems® Model helps care partners understand the stages of dementia, enabling them to adjust their approach accordingly.
· Positive communication, using clear, simple language, maintaining eye contact, and fostering a supportive environment are essential.
· Skill building equips care partners with practical skills to empower seniors, promote independence, and enhance quality of life.
Benefits of PAC for Individuals Living with Dementia and Their Families
PAC offers numerous benefits to individuals living with dementia and their families.
· Individuals maintain autonomy and experience a higher quality of life by focusing on individual strengths and preferences.
· Care partners gain confidence and competence through PAC® education and training. Positive communication techniques foster deeper connections between individuals, care partners, and families.
· PAC® reduces stress and frustration by promoting understanding, empathy, and effective coping strategies.
Evelyn Jensen, Executive Director of Carlton Senior Living San Leandro, shared her enthusiasm about this achievement, stating, "I am so proud of our team for embracing Teepa Snow's Positive Approach to Care®. This designation highlights our continuous effort to provide compassionate and innovative dementia care, aligning perfectly with Carlton's three commitments: Love, Honor, and Provide."
Jensen, who has extensive experience working with individuals living with dementia as the past executive director of Memory Care of Contra Costa, added, "I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Positive Approach to Care® and how it has connected residents, staff, and families."
In achieving the Positive Approach to Care® designation, Carlton Senior Living reaffirms its dedication to excellence, compassion, and innovation in dementia care.
About Carlton Senior Living
Since 1985, Carlton has been a trusted provider of senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional person-centered care. With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care lifestyles, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment for seniors to thrive.
Contact
Haley Morales
1-800-228-5866
carltonseniorliving.com
