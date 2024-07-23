"Venus Effect" Celebrates Official Selection at Atlanta Underground Film Festival
The sci-fi indie blockbuster "Venus Effect," directed by Andrew Burn, is set to screen at the Limelight Theater on Sunday, August 18th, at 8:30 PM as an "Official Selection" at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival.
Atlanta, GA, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Andrew Burn helmed sci-fi indie blockbuster "Venus Effect," produced by Skyframe Pictures along with partner studios Funarios and Cold Turkey, is proud to announce the film's official selection at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival. Starring Lonnie Smith (Funarios), Jamal Morant (Jamal The Creative), Blaire Najal, Vanessa D. Fant, and many other stars, the film will continue to captivate audiences on screen in Atlanta before going international on the forthcoming film festival circuit.
The film is set to screen at the Limelight Theater on Sunday, August 18, at 8:30 PM in Theater 2.
This selection for "Venus Effect" marks another milestone for the Atlanta-based film studio Skyframe Pictures and its partners Funarios and Cold Turkey Management. This film is also an achievement to the talented cast and crew, as this project solidifies its status as a significant entry in the science fiction genre.
For additional details, please visit the Atlanta Underground Film Festival website: https://auff.org/
Contact
Thomas Lee
404-939-6067
www.skyframeatl.com
