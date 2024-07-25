Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sioux Falls, SD, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of broadcast quality services. Attendees can visit Sencore at stand 1.F72 to see a range of state-of-the-art products designed to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters worldwide. Among the highlights are Sencore’s advanced internet distribution solution, the new commercial headend solution, and premier contribution encoding, decoding, and monitoring solutions.
Internet Distribution Solution:
Sencore’s internet distribution solution leverages public internet connections instead of traditional satellite or fiber for content distribution. The key technology behind this is the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, which ensures reliable transmission of content over open internet connections.
Sencore's Centra Gateway platform, along with powerful edge devices like the SCP 2110, Impulse, and Omnihub, enables users to take advantage of lower operating costs and rapid deployment of systems using the internet as the main infrastructure. This innovative approach not only reduces expenses but also accelerates the setup process, providing broadcasters with greater flexibility and efficiency.
Contribution Encoding, Decoding, and Monitoring:
Sencore's AFN-1000 is the premier contribution encoder for 4K 4:2:2 10-bit quality video. When paired with the MRD 7000, it creates the perfect encoder/decoder pair for broadcast contribution. Monitoring and analyzing contribution feeds is crucial for guaranteeing content quality. Sencore’s VideoBridge provides engineers and operators with all the information needed to ensure their systems are operating optimally, delivering high-quality video consistently.
“Sencore’s commitment to innovation and quality is reflected in our latest offerings,” said Aaron Doughten, Director of Technology at Sencore. “We are excited to present these solutions, and more, at IBC 2024 and demonstrate how they can enhance the efficiency and reliability of broadcast operations.”
Commercial Headend Applications:
Sencore’s commercial headend solutions are ideal for hospitality (bars, restaurants, stadiums) and corporate video networks. The Omnihub platform is a dense, modular solution that provides RF and IP reception, transcoding, encryption, modulation, and IP transmission in a single unit. Whether deployed on-premise or in remote locations, the Omnihub offers a highly-flexible video distribution system.
Management and control of an Omnihub-based video distribution system is made easy with Sencore's latest product, Centra Manage. This software can automatically discover Omnihub devices in a network, allowing operators to view dashboards with important alarms and metrics, push updates and new configurations, and manage units remotely.
In addition to showcasing these innovative products, Sencore will demonstrate applications in satellite distribution, OTT channel insertion, decoding, and turnaround. These applications highlight Sencore’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of the broadcast and commercial markets.
For more information about Sencore and to schedule a meeting IBC 2024, please visit www.sencore.com. Join them at booth 1.F72 to experience firsthand how Sencore continues to lead the way in broadcast technology and innovation.
About Sencore:
Sencore is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and support, Sencore ensures that its customers have the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing industry.
Contact
Contact
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
