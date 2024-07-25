G&G Talent's Official Contemporary Jazz Band Hits the Road - Stix Bones and The B.O.N.E. Squad
Stix Bones and The BONE Squad set to perform in Peekskill, NY.
Manhattan, NY, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- G&G Talent's Very Own, Stix Bones, Brooklyn-based drummer who has worked with legendary artist De La Soul, Ashford and Simpson and The Last Poets, and his innovative ensemble the BONE Squad are set to perform music from their latest EP Olimpik Soul at The Bean Runner Café summer concert series.
Stix Bones and the BONE Squad – an acronym for Brothers of Noble Excellence – is set to play songs from their EP, Breaks From The Soul, a unique blend of jazz, hip-hop and soul beats.
The record combines Afro-Latino rhythms and funky beats with spoken word, a smooth jazz saxophone and keyboard solos.
Their latest effort Olimpik Soul marks the recording debut of musician and Olympic gold medalist Bob Beamon. The record also features Abiodun Oyewole of The Last Poets, who delivers a stunning spoken word performance on, "The Price of Freedom."
His previous recordings include Breaks from the Soul, Vol. 1 and 2, and he has released albums including Bones Beats, Vol. 1, Groove Like This and the Waiting For Mr. Wright Soundtrack.
Stix Bones, born Franklin Brown in Brooklyn, pursued his passions as a musician from a young age after he was inspired by church musicians and local DJs. He went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in jazz performance from SUNY Purchase and has worked with Rahzel "The Godfather of Noise" and author and poet Jessica Care Moore. He was the music director of The Lyricist Lounge, and was the drummer for the group Soulfege led by Take Back.
Other members of the BONE Squad include Densen "Meighstro" Curwen, Albert Brisbane, and Sean Taylor (Sxntylr).
apple.news/A-aCMUp8kS960JrhcD_35QQ
Stix Bones and The BONE Squad are scheduled to headline at:
The Bean Runner Cafe in Peekskill, NY on August 10, 2024
