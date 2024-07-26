Exceptional Team Members Honored at Carlton Senior Living's "Best of the Best" Awards

Carlton Senior Living, a leading provider of senior care services in Northern California, held a prestigious "Best of the Best" awards ceremony to honor its exceptional team members. This year, the event took place at The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton, California. The ceremony acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Carlton's dedicated employees, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional care for residents and their families.