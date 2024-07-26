Exceptional Team Members Honored at Carlton Senior Living's "Best of the Best" Awards
Carlton Senior Living, a leading provider of senior care services in Northern California, held a prestigious "Best of the Best" awards ceremony to honor its exceptional team members. This year, the event took place at The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton, California. The ceremony acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Carlton's dedicated employees, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional care for residents and their families.
Concord, CA, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Since 2016, Carlton has recognized outstanding team members in all 32 community positions across all shifts at Carlton's 11 communities in Northern California. The awards celebrate staff in different roles, including care partners, sales assistants, executive directors, and dishwashers. These individuals demonstrate Carlton's core values and are what create the welcoming and nurturing atmosphere Carlton communities are known for.
Watch their heartfelt nominations here: https://tinyurl.com/ypruzer2
The event's theme was "Live Your Best of the Best Life" - a nod to Carlton's longstanding motto “Live Your Life.” The evening featured a heartwarming award ceremony with personalized video tributes. These videos included warm wishes from residents and fellow staff members, describing why each winner deserves the award. The attendees enjoyed live music from an incredible band, a delicious dinner, refreshing beverages, dancing, a photo booth, caricatures, and more. This grand celebration marked another year in Carlton's 40-year legacy of dedication, hard work, and exceptional service.
"At Carlton, every team member plays an essential part in creating a vibrant and nurturing home for our residents. Our 'Best of the Best' awards are a cornerstone of our culture and a tribute to our employees' compassion and dedication. We are proud to recognize these remarkable individuals and celebrate their contributions," said Vice President of Corporate Development Lindsey Flores.
Carlton Senior Living's unwavering commitment exemplifies excellence in senior living through its person-centered care approach and genuine recognition of the remarkable team members who drive its success.
Congratulations to the 2023 Best of the Best Winners:
Concord:
· Cook: Noe "Danny" Esquivel
Davis:
· Executive Assistant: Christin Pannell
· Director of First Impressions: Diana Hernandez
Elk Grove:
· Memory Care Activity Manager: Julia Johnson
· Chef: Alan Trujillo
· Nurse: Jimmy Delgado
Fremont:
· Maintenance Assistant: Pelen Mudaliar
Orangevale:
· Care Partner Assisted Living AM Shift: Branson Powers
· Dining Room Manager: Monica Saelee
· Waitstaff: Nancy Vang
Pleasant Hill Downtown:
· Care Partner Assisted Living PM Shift: Teddy Moreno
· Sales Director: Lisa Spivey
· Director of Resident Services: Sheila Roberts
Pleasant Hill-Martinez:
· Maintenance Manager: Carlos Carreno
· Driver: Doyle Jackson
· Medication Manager: Maricela Campos
· Evening Supervisor: Kristine Fernandez
Sacramento:
· Care Manager: Rose De La Garza
· Care Partner Memory Care AM Shift: Maribel Angulo
· Medication Technician: Meylung Saefong
· Assisted Living Activities Assistant: Nazly Cobian
San Jose:
· Sales Assistant: Patricia Bushnell
· Memory Care Overnight Supervisor: Chenesa Fernandez
· Memory Care Activities Assistant: Rebecca Burrows
· Resident Liaison: Giselle Ramos
· Executive Director: Shantela Yadao
San Leandro:
· Assisted Living Overnight Supervisor: Ana Lauti
· Director of Memory Care: Kushir Kaur
· Care Partner Memory Care PM Shift: Maria Rahaman
· Dishwasher: Patricia Flores
· Housekeeping: Sharon Curtis
· Assisted Living Activity Manager: Rosalind Davis
About Carlton Senior Living:
Since 1985, Carlton has been a trusted provider of senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional person-centered care. With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care lifestyles, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment for seniors to thrive.
