Author David Mueller's New Audiobook, "The Path of Kindness," is a Gripping and Heartfelt Tale of Faith, Love, and Peril Amidst Unforeseen Challenges and Life’s Struggles
Recent audiobook release “The Path of Kindness” from Audiobook Network author David Mueller invites listeners to embark on a journey of faith and compassion that follows Joe, a physician's assistant whose life takes unexpected turns as he confronts greed, heartlessness, and espionage while finding love and hope in unlikely places.
Tallahassee, FL, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Mueller, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a master’s degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University in New Orleans, has completed his new audiobook, “The Path of Kindness”: a profound tale that centers around a physician's assistant, who navigates a life that oscillates between fulfillment and unfulfilled dreams while facing daunting and unforeseen challenges.
“Joe is a physician's assistant living in New Orleans,” writes Mueller. “His life is good but not good enough to reach his dreams. He's gifted and can sense things most people cannot. His faith saves him when death is imminent.
“Joe's true love is found in the jungle, but trouble is there as well. Just when his hometown, New Orleans, appears safe and comfortable for his family, he encounters greed, heartlessness, and murder. He and a nurse friend, Jenn, come across tragedy and death in an eldercare facility. They also become seconds away from their death trying to expose the crime. Espionage looms over Joe and his family. The government moves in strange ways to protect its secrets. Jenn's terminal illness threatens her life, but Joe is instrumental in a cure with the help of the unusual family dog and a research laboratory.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David Mueller’s new audiobook is a testament to the enduring power of faith and the transformative impact of compassion and will draw listeners into an immersive literary world where hope prevails against all odds. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Path of Kindness” promises to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide, leaving them on the edge of their seat right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Path of Kindness” by David Mueller through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
