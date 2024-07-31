Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, "If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk," a Paranormal Adventure Set During Salem’s Tyranny, Injustice and Witch Trials

Recent audiobook release “If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk: A Puritan Adventure” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz a haunting tale set during the witch trials that follows a young woman named Charity who, after being sent away from Salem her own safety, faces deeper mysteries and dangers, including a restless spirit seeking justice from beyond the grave.