Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, "If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk," a Paranormal Adventure Set During Salem’s Tyranny, Injustice and Witch Trials
Recent audiobook release “If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk: A Puritan Adventure” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz a haunting tale set during the witch trials that follows a young woman named Charity who, after being sent away from Salem her own safety, faces deeper mysteries and dangers, including a restless spirit seeking justice from beyond the grave.
Bastrop, TX, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz, who holds a master’s degree in library and information science, has completed her new audiobook, “If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk: A Puritan Adventure”: a riveting tale set against the backdrop of the infamous Salem witch trials that weaves together suspense, mystery, and the supernatural during a time of hysteria and intrigue.
“Step into the dark and treacherous world of Salem, where a witch hunt has ignited a sinister series of events,” writes Luntz. “As hysteria grips the town of Salem, Charity becomes the target of a relentless assailant. Her stepmother, accused of witchcraft, meets a grim fate at the gallows, yet the attacks persist. Seeking refuge, Charity's father, Osborne, sends her to the supposedly haunted Dansford's Farms near Boston—a distant and seemingly secure haven.
“Little does he know that the horrors awaiting Charity are far from over.
“Dansford's Farms holds secrets of its own. The former tenant, Philip, was executed for a crime he did not commit, leaving the property tainted with rumors of murder and robbery.
“When Charity is discovered dead in the library, the mystery deepens. Philip, watching over Charity from the shadows, must navigate the spirit world to unravel the plots that led to both of their untimely deaths.
“Will Philip and Charity's spectral alliance be enough to save Osborne's farm and put an end to the dark forces at play?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook intricately blends historical accuracy with supernatural suspense, crafting a narrative that will keep listeners on the edge of their seats right up until the chilling conclusion. Expertly paced and character-driven, “If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk” is sure to capture the imaginations of listeners as it unfolds a thrilling tale of vengeance, redemption, and the enduring power of the past.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “If There Be Witches, Spirits Will Walk: A Puritan Adventure” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
