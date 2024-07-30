Dulcet Tile Builds Momentum at the 2024 Coverings Show
Placentia, CA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., an innovative natural stone mosaic tile company known for their elegant designs, continued to build upon their momentum as one of the industries most talented mosaic manufactures, according to the 2024 Coverings exhibit committee.
The Coverings show is the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, and has been for more than 32 years. Show attendees discover thousands of global companies, introduced to product innovations, insights to changes and trends in the industry, and make connections relevant to growing a hard surface business. The 2024 Coverings show was attended by 25,000 industry professionals with 1,100 exhibitors representing 40 countries.
Dulcet Tile was launched in 2020 and because of COVID struggled to expand outside of the Southern California area. By the end of 2022, Dulcet Tile was in 38 showrooms. After exhibiting at the 2023 Coverings show, Dulcet Tile quickly expanded into 73 showrooms. Similarly, after the 2024 Coverings show, Dulcet Tile grew to over 122 showrooms, representing a 68% in just 2 years. They are now in 37 States across the United States and still growing.
According to Dulcet Tile’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chris Chen states, “because of our presence at Coverings, we were successful at reaching the right audience at one venue. Those trade professionals had the opportunity to compare our mosaic innovation and quality alongside our competitors. Their reaction and acknowledgement of our designs, confirmed that Dulcet Tile can be a major contributor to the hard surface industry. At our current rate, Dulcet Tile is projected to exceed our 200-dealership goal by the end of 2025."
Dulcet Tile designs, manufactures and distributes luxury marble tile across the United States, and acquires marble, quartzite, granite and limestone from quarries around the world. What makes Dulcet Tile attractive to Covering professionals? Their products are manufactured with an emphasis on three tenants: to produce the best mosaic tile in the world by focusing on color consistency, tile thickness and tighter joints.
Dulcet Tile partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the nation. Dulcet Tile brings several decades of experience into mosaic manufacturing and seeks to align with high quality, specialty tile showrooms. For over 30 years, they have owned their production facility which allows them to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, using over 120 different natural stone species, are able to maintain a full inventory of product, and can get their product to market faster. When an order is placed, Dulcet Tile ships the order out within 48 hours and is received anywhere in the US within 6 to 8 days. By targeting boutique showrooms, Dulcet Tile offers consumers a higher quality product at a competitive price.
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in marble mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of expertise in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
