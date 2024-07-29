Renewed Light of West Deptford Expands Treatment Services with the Addition of TMS Therapy
West Deptford, NJ, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renewed Light of West Deptford is proud to announce the latest expansion of its mental health services with the introduction of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy using the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System. This cutting-edge treatment is a non-invasive, drug-free option that has shown remarkable efficacy in treating a range of mental health conditions.
About TMS Therapy
TMS Therapy is a revolutionary treatment method that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. This stimulation can improve symptoms of depression and other mental health disorders. Unlike traditional medication-based treatments, TMS Therapy offers a targeted approach with fewer side effects, making it a viable option for patients who have not found success with other treatments.
The treatment involves placing a magnetic coil on the patient's scalp, near the forehead. The device then sends magnetic pulses to specific areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. These pulses stimulate neural activity, which can alleviate symptoms of depression and other mental health conditions. Each session lasts about 20 to 40 minutes, and patients typically undergo treatment five days a week for four to six weeks.
Effectiveness and Benefits
Clinical studies have shown that TMS Therapy is highly effective in treating major depressive disorder (MDD), particularly in patients who have not responded to antidepressant medications. Response rates for TMS Therapy are approximately 83%, with remission rates around 62%. This means that more than half of the patients experience significant relief from their symptoms, and over a third achieve complete remission.
In addition to depression, TMS Therapy is also being used to treat other mental health disorders, major depressive disorder (MDD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It also treats Anxious Depression and Adolescents. Its non-invasive nature and lack of systemic side effects make it a highly attractive option for patients who are looking for alternatives to traditional pharmacological treatments.
Addressing Mental Health in New Jersey
New Jersey faces significant mental health challenges, with nearly 17% of adults experiencing some form of mental illness each year. Depression, anxiety, and PTSD are prevalent, affecting thousands of residents. These conditions can have profound impacts on individuals' quality of life, their ability to work, and their relationships.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately 4.3% of adults in New Jersey have serious mental illness, which is higher than the national average. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these issues, with increases in anxiety and depression reported across the state. The introduction of TMS Therapy at Renewed Light is poised to make a substantial impact in addressing these issues, providing residents with access to a cutting-edge treatment option that can lead to meaningful recovery.
Renewed Light's Commitment to Innovation
Mark Lamplugh, CEO of Renewed Light, stated, "We are thrilled to bring NeuroStar TMS Therapy to our patients. This innovative treatment aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, effective, and compassionate care. By incorporating TMS Therapy, we are expanding our ability to help those who have struggled with traditional treatments and offering them new hope for recovery."
Renewed Light has always been at the forefront of adopting new and effective treatment modalities. The addition of TMS Therapy is a testament to the center’s commitment to providing the best possible care for its patients. This new treatment option complements the existing services at Renewed Light, which include intensive outpatient (IOP) and outpatient (OP) programs, individual therapy, group therapy, and holistic treatment approaches.
Clinical Excellence at Renewed Light
Tammie Stewart, Clinical Director at Renewed Light, added, "The introduction of TMS Therapy is a significant milestone for our clinic. This treatment not only enhances our service offerings but also provides a powerful tool in our fight against mental illness. We have already seen promising results and are excited about the potential it holds for our patients."
Under the guidance of experienced clinicians like Tammie Stewart, Renewed Light is well-equipped to deliver TMS Therapy to its patients. The clinical team at Renewed Light is dedicated to continuous education and training to ensure they are providing the most up-to-date and effective treatments. This dedication to clinical excellence ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care.
About Renewed Light
Renewed Light is a leading mental health treatment program located in West Deptford, NJ. We offer intensive outpatient (IOP) and outpatient (OP) services, focusing on individualized care and holistic treatment approaches. Our dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing high-quality care to those struggling with mental health issues. Renewed Light’s programs are designed to address the unique needs of each patient, promoting long-term recovery and well-being. For more information, visit www.renewedlightmh.com.
About South Jersey Treatment Management Company
South Jersey Treatment Management Company (SJTMC) is a premier provider of substance abuse and mental health treatment services. Our facilities offer a range of programs designed to support recovery and promote mental well-being. SJTMC is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals through evidence-based treatments and compassionate care. With a focus on personalized treatment plans, SJTMC ensures that each patient receives the support they need to achieve lasting recovery. For more information, visit www.sjtmc.com.
Renewed Light and South Jersey Treatment Management Company are committed to advancing mental health treatment and providing hope and healing to our community. The addition of NeuroStar TMS Therapy is a testament to our dedication to offering innovative and effective solutions for those in need. By integrating this advanced therapy, we aim to improve the quality of life for our patients and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities we serve.
