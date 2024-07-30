FPC Expands Its Reach with the Launch of FPC of Holston, TN
Lake Success, NY, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a distinguished nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, proudly announces the opening of FPC of Holston, TN. Under the capable leadership of Michael Galiger, FPC of Holston will specialize in placing Engineering and Operations talent in the Medical Device and Life Science industries.
Mike brings extensive experience in the Life Sciences to his role at FPC of Holston. With a proven track record of success in leadership, strategic planning, and talent management, he is well-equipped to drive the success of this new office. His background includes key roles in operations and management, where he has consistently delivered outstanding results.
Most recently, Mike served as the Director of Engineering and Technical Services at Pharma-Tech, where he led the engineering team. Prior to that, he was the Senior Manufacturing and Engineering Manager at Haemonetics, overseeing engineering operations and team development. His career also includes significant role at Entegrion, Inc., where he held positions such as Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Product Development, managing all aspects of product development including clinical trials and regulatory interactions. Mike's educational background is equally impressive, holding an Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an Accounting degree from Kennesaw State University.
Mike expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “I am thrilled to lead FPC of Holston. This opportunity allows me to leverage my network to connect talented individuals with roles that will shape their futures and drive success for the organizations they join. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey.”
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, also shared his excitement about this expansion, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Michael Galiger to the FPC family. His leadership and extensive experience in the industry make him the perfect fit to lead FPC of Holston. We are confident that Michael will play a vital role in connecting companies with top-tier talent."
For more information about FPC of Holston and its services, please visit www.fpcholston.com or contact FPC of Holston at 919.457.7755 or mgaliger@fpcholston.com.
Mike brings extensive experience in the Life Sciences to his role at FPC of Holston. With a proven track record of success in leadership, strategic planning, and talent management, he is well-equipped to drive the success of this new office. His background includes key roles in operations and management, where he has consistently delivered outstanding results.
Most recently, Mike served as the Director of Engineering and Technical Services at Pharma-Tech, where he led the engineering team. Prior to that, he was the Senior Manufacturing and Engineering Manager at Haemonetics, overseeing engineering operations and team development. His career also includes significant role at Entegrion, Inc., where he held positions such as Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Product Development, managing all aspects of product development including clinical trials and regulatory interactions. Mike's educational background is equally impressive, holding an Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an Accounting degree from Kennesaw State University.
Mike expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “I am thrilled to lead FPC of Holston. This opportunity allows me to leverage my network to connect talented individuals with roles that will shape their futures and drive success for the organizations they join. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey.”
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, also shared his excitement about this expansion, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Michael Galiger to the FPC family. His leadership and extensive experience in the industry make him the perfect fit to lead FPC of Holston. We are confident that Michael will play a vital role in connecting companies with top-tier talent."
For more information about FPC of Holston and its services, please visit www.fpcholston.com or contact FPC of Holston at 919.457.7755 or mgaliger@fpcholston.com.
Contact
FPC NationalContact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Categories